Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of Business Combination With Topps

Special Meeting is scheduled for August 25, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



Stockholders who held MUDS shares as of the close of business on June 30, 2021, the record date for the Special Meeting, are encouraged to vote as soon as possible.

If you need assistance voting your shares, please contact MUDS’ proxy solicitor D.F. King & Co., Inc., by telephone at (800) 549-6864 or collect at (212) 269-5550 or email at [email protected]



NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (“MUDS” or the “Company”) ( MUDS) today reminded stockholders to vote in favor of the previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination Proposal”) with The Topps Company, Inc. ("Topps").

The special meeting in lieu of the 2021 annual meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) to approve the Business Combination Proposal and other related proposals is scheduled for August 25, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Special Meeting will be completely virtual and conducted via live webcast.

PLEASE VOTE. THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR MUDS RECOMMENDS THAT ITS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” ALL PROPOSALS.

YOUR VOTE DOES NOT REQUIRE YOU TO REDEEM YOUR SHARES. WHETHER OR NOT YOU CHOOSE TO REDEEM YOUR SHARES, THE COMPANY IS ASKING YOU TO PLEASE VOTE.

CHECK YOUR EMAIL FOR VOTING! If you hold shares at Robinhood or Interactive Brokers from Proxydocs.com For all others check for an email from Proxyvote.com Vote by Telephone: Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the Voting Instruction Form mailed (or e-mailed) to you. To vote via the automated telephone service, you will need your voting control number, which is included on the Voting Instruction Form. Depending on how you hold your shares, you may be able to vote without a control number by calling our proxy solicitor, D.F. King & Co., Inc., by telephone at (800) 549-6864.

Stockholders holding their shares through a bank or brokerage firm have received two notifications. One notification allows you to instruct your broker as to how to vote your shares, and the other notification requires you to accept or decline your right to redeem your shares.



If you need assistance voting your shares or have any questions, please contact MUDS’ proxy solicitor D.F. King & Co., Inc., by telephone at (800) 549-6864 or collect at (212) 269-5550 or email at [email protected]

Proxy Vote Notification

Every stockholder's vote is important, regardless of the number of shares you hold. Accordingly, MUDS requests that each stockholder either vote online, by telephone or complete, sign, date and return a proxy card if you have not already done so, to ensure that your shares will be represented at the Meeting.

Stockholders holding common stock at the close of business on June 30, 2021 are entitled to vote at the meeting. Meeting materials, including the definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 30, 2021, along with a proxy card, were mailed on August 2, 2021, to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2021.

If you have not received a copy of the meeting materials, or need assistance with voting your shares, please contact D.F. King & Co., Inc., by telephone at (800) 549-6864 or collect at (212) 269-5550 or email at [email protected].

About The Topps Company

Founded in 1938, The Topps Company, Inc. is a global consumer products company that entertains and delights consumers through a diverse, engaging, multi-platform product portfolio that includes physical and digital collectibles, trading cards, trading card games, sticker and album collections, memorabilia, curated experiential events, gift cards and novelty confections. Topps Physical Sports & Entertainment products include Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga, National Hockey League, Formula 1, Star Wars, WWE, Wacky Packages®, Garbage Pail Kids®, Mars Attacks® and more. Topps Digital Sports & Entertainment has connected with people around the world who have downloaded our apps including Topps® BUNT®, TOPPS® KICK®, Star Wars™: Card Trader by Topps®, Topps® WWE SLAM™, Topps® NHL SKATE™, Marvel Collect! by Topps® and Disney Collect! by Topps®. Topps Digital Services is a leading processor, distributor and program manager of prepaid gift cards and provider of cloud-based financial services and white label e-gift solutions for widely recognized digital businesses that include Airbnb, Deliveroo, DoorDash, Hulu, Instacart, Netflix, Nike, Twitch and Uber. Topps Confections, Bazooka Candy Brands, produces, markets and distributes confections brands including Ring Pop®, Push Pop®, Baby Bottle Pop®, Juicy Drop®, Finders Keepers®, and Bazooka® bubble gum. For additional information visit topps.com, play.toppsapps.com, toppsdigitalservices.com, Candymania.com, investors.thetoppscompany.com.

About Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II

MUDS is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is led by Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Jason Mudrick, Chief Financial Officer, Glenn Springer, Vice President, Victor Danh and Vice President, David Kirsch. Its sponsor is an affiliate of Mudrick Capital Management, L.P., which currently manages approximately $3.5 billion with a specialty in event-driven and special situation investing in public and private companies in North America. Additional information regarding MUDS may be found at: www.MudrickCapitalAcquisitionCorp.com.

Cautionary Language Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



No Offer or Solicitation

Additional Information About the Proposed Business Combination and Where to Find It

Participants in the Solicitation

Contacts:

Investors

[email protected]

Media

[email protected]



