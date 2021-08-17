SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds KIN, SYKE, MNR, and QTS Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

PR Newswire

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Elanco Animal Health Incorporated. Pursuant to the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $9.25 per share in cash for each share of KIN common stock that they hold. If you own KIN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/kin

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYKE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYKE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Sitel Group. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $54.00 per share in cash for each share of SYKE common stock they hold. If you own SYKE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/syke

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Equity Commonwealth ("Equity"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, MNR shareholders will receive 0.67 shares of Equity common stock for each MNR share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $17.96 based upon Equity's August 16, 2021 closing price of $26.81. If you own MNR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/monmouth-real-estate-investment-corporation-investigation

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by The Blackstone Group Inc. Pursuant to the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $78.00 per share in cash for each share of QTS common stock that they hold. If you own QTS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/qts

