GuruFocus Announces Winner of 2nd-Quarter Warren Buffett Contest

GuruFocus is proud to announce that there was one winner of the second-quarter Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) contest: Steak.

Steak guessed correctly that Buffett (or Ted Weschler, or Todd Combs) purchased Aon PLC ( AON, Financial), The Kroger Co. ( KR, Financial) and RH ( RH, Financial) during the quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway’s ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial) portfolio also showed a new position in Organan & Co. ( OGN, Financial). See the full portfolio and check your guesses here.

Although Steak can clearly already read Buffett’s mind and is on the way to making untold billions, they will receive a copy of GuruFocus founder Charlie Tian’s book, “Invest Like a Guru,” to help them on their investing journey. Please reach out to us via support ticket to claim your prize.

Thank you everyone who participated. GuruFocus holds the contest every quarter, giving you plenty of chances to try again. Look out for our third-quarter 2021 contest in a few months.