View, Inc. Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at View, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of View, Inc. ("View" or the "Company") ( VIEW), a Silicon Valley-based smart window company.



On March 8, 2021, View completed its business combination with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and announced that its shares would begin to trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market on March 9, 2021.

On August 16, 2021, after the market closed, View announced that it “began an independent investigation concerning the adequacy of the company’s previously disclosed warranty accrual.” Further, the Company disclosed that the Audit Committee has retained independent legal and accounting advisors and that it was postponing the release of its Q2 2021 financial results.

Following this news, View’s shares fell $1.26 per share, over 24%, to close at $3.92 per share on August 17, 2021.

