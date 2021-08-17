Logo
Potbelly Corporation Appoints David Daniels as Chief Marketing Officer

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Brings to Potbelly over 20 years of direct restaurant and CPG experience leading some of the world’s best-selling brands

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) (“Potbelly” or the “Company”), the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop, today announced the appointment of David Daniels as its Chief Marketing Officer (“CMO”) effective August 23, 2021. In this senior leadership role, Mr. Daniels will report to Bob Wright, President and Chief Executive Officer of Potbelly. Mr. Daniels will lead the Branding, Marketing and Digital teams as he focuses on leveraging the unique Potbelly brand position in support of the Company’s growth strategy. His leadership responsibilities will include further development of the brand vision and digital marketing strategy that drives brand awareness and traffic growth, franchise and field marketing, as well as consumer insights and innovation.

Bob Wright, President and Chief Executive Officer of Potbelly commented, “We are very excited to welcome David to the Potbelly family. He brings significant executive experience and success leading some of the world’s best-selling brands, delivering top- and bottom-line growth. We will immediately benefit from his broad experience in sales and marketing, consumer goods, Quick Service Restaurant (QSR), hospitality, and e-commerce.”

David Daniels added, “I am extremely honored to be joining the Potbelly team, a brand and company that I have admired for years. I look forward to bringing my strong blend of brand building, marketing experience, and digital marketing expertise to Potbelly and contributing to its future growth.”

Prior to joining Potbelly, Mr. Daniels served as Senior Vice President of Marketing at The Food Hall Co. in Dallas, Texas. He has spent more than 20 years as a marketing executive bringing classic brand marketing experience in Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, as well as restaurant experience from Pizza Hut and YUM! Brands, Inc.

Mr. Daniels holds a Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in Business Management and Marketing from Virginia Tech.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers’ smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country - with approximately 400 company-owned shops in the United States. Additionally, Potbelly franchisees operate over 40 shops in the United States. For more information, please visit our website at www.potbelly.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Lisa Fortuna or Ashley Gruenberg
Alpha IR Group
312-445-2870
[email protected]


