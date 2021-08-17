EnLink Midstream to Present at Virtual Investor Conferences

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) (EnLink) announced today that it will participate in virtual investor conferences. On Wednesday, August 18, and Thursday, August 19, Barry E. Davis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Pablo G. Mercado, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in individual sessions at the virtual 2021 Citi One-on-One Midstream / Energy Infrastructure Conference.

On Wednesday, September 1, Scott Goldberg, Vice President of the EnLink Carbon Solutions Group, will virtually present as part of the Jefferies' ESG Summit: Net Zero & the Roads Less Traveled sector panel titled, "Corporate Experience on Sustainability, Climate and Net Zero."

On Thursday, September 9, Davis and Mercado will virtually participate in group and one-on-one sessions at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference.

EnLink's latest presentation, the quarterly report for the second quarter of 2021, is currently available for download on the Investors' page of www.EnLink.com. EnLink's 2020 Sustainability Report is available at http://sustainability.enlink.com.

