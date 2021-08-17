Logo
LifeStance Health Foundation Advances Its Mission To Improve Mental Health Access, Announces Latest Grantee

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

$30,000 Donation to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Foundation Made in Honor of Simone Biles' 30 Olympic and World Championship Medals; Follows $250,000 Donation to the Mental Health Coalition

PR Newswire

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 17, 2021

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeStance Health Foundation, an organization endowed by LifeStance Health (NASDAQ: LFST), today announced it has donated $30,000 to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Foundation in support of athletes' mental health. This donation comes on the heels of LifeStance Health Foundation's recent partnership with the Mental Health Coalition to destigmatize mental health. Both organizations were selected by the LifeStance Health Foundation as grantees for their commitment to advancing mental health care access.

Lifestance_Health_Logo.jpg

"Unifying physical and mental health is critically important for all of us, and we stand in support of elite athletes like Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka encouraging the destigmatization of mental health and speaking openly about their own challenges," said Mike Lester, Director, LifeStance Health Foundation. "We're honored to donate to organizations like the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Foundation and the Mental Health Coalition to ensure everyone has access to the resources they need address their mental health."

"To be the best version of ourselves, we need to address both our physical and mental health," said Dr. Anisha Patel-Dunn, Chief Medical Officer, LifeStance Health. "There is strength in prioritizing one's mental health regardless of the situation, and we hope that these brave athletes speaking out about their struggles will help encourage others to do the same. We want to encourage everyone to reach out for support--there are resources out there that can help, regardless of what you're going through."

Mental wellness is just as important as physical wellness, and finding accessible treatment and support is critical. For those who are seeking additional resources, please visit:

Established in 2021, the LifeStance Health Foundation was developed to make grants, award scholarships and support organizations that share LifeStance Health's vision to improve mental health access. The Foundation focuses on especially vulnerable patients – youth and adolescents, underrepresented minority communities and the underemployed and uninsured.

ABOUT LIFESTANCE HEALTH
Founded in 2017, LifeStance Health (NASDAQ: LFST) is reimagining mental health. We are one of the nation's largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. Our mission is to help people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives by improving access to trusted, affordable and personalized mental healthcare. LifeStance Health employs nearly 4,000 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists and operates across 31 states and over 450 centers. To learn more, please visitwww.LifeStance.com.

favicon.png?sn=SF78522&sd=2021-08-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifestance-health-foundation-advances-its-mission-to-improve-mental-health-access-announces-latest-grantee-301357390.html

SOURCE LifeStance Health

