Scion Asset Management, LLC Buys Discovery Inc, Ovintiv Inc, The GEO Group Inc, Sells Ingles Markets Inc, Zymeworks Inc, Lumen Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Scion Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Discovery Inc, Ovintiv Inc, The GEO Group Inc, Scorpio Tankers Inc, CVS Health Corp, sells Ingles Markets Inc, Zymeworks Inc, Lumen Technologies Inc, NOW Inc, RPT Realty during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scion Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Scion Asset Management, LLC owns 22 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Michael Burry's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/michael+burry/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Michael Burry
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 1,075,500 shares, 35.11% of the total portfolio.
  2. Facebook Inc (FB) - 941,200 shares, 15.72% of the total portfolio.
  3. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 1,943,000 shares, 13.47% of the total portfolio.
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 91,900 shares, 11.06% of the total portfolio.
  5. McKesson Corp (MCK) - 682,400 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Scion Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $27.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 855,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ovintiv Inc (OVV)

Scion Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Ovintiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.8 and $32.87, with an estimated average price of $26.79. The stock is now traded at around $23.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The GEO Group Inc (GEO)

Scion Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in The GEO Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.11 and $8.8, with an estimated average price of $6.32. The stock is now traded at around $8.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vy Global Growth (VYGG)

Scion Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vy Global Growth. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.38, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 144,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG)

Scion Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Scorpio Tankers Inc by 215.62%. The purchase prices were between $16.85 and $24.24, with an estimated average price of $20.29. The stock is now traded at around $15.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Scion Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 81.82%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $86.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS)

Scion Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc by 110.25%. The purchase prices were between $13.73 and $19.25, with an estimated average price of $16.08. The stock is now traded at around $12.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 625,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC)

Scion Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SunCoke Energy Inc by 42.25%. The purchase prices were between $6.22 and $7.76, with an estimated average price of $7.12. The stock is now traded at around $6.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,564,804 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Golden Ocean Group Ltd (GOGL)

Scion Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Golden Ocean Group Ltd by 32.08%. The purchase prices were between $6.71 and $11.29, with an estimated average price of $9.21. The stock is now traded at around $10.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Ingles Markets Inc (IMKTA)

Scion Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ingles Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $57.11 and $65.96, with an estimated average price of $62.05.

Sold Out: Zymeworks Inc (ZYME)

Scion Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zymeworks Inc. The sale prices were between $26.5 and $38.23, with an estimated average price of $31.71.

Sold Out: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Scion Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $12.64 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $13.78.

Sold Out: NOW Inc (DNOW)

Scion Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in NOW Inc. The sale prices were between $9.27 and $11.54, with an estimated average price of $10.32.

Sold Out: RPT Realty (RPT)

Scion Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in RPT Realty. The sale prices were between $11.41 and $13.93, with an estimated average price of $12.66.

Sold Out: PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT)

Scion Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The sale prices were between $18.52 and $21.74, with an estimated average price of $20.38.



Here is the complete portfolio of Michael Burry. Also check out:

1. Michael Burry's Undervalued Stocks
2. Michael Burry's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Michael Burry's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Michael Burry keeps buying
