Scion Asset Management, LLC Buys Discovery Inc, Ovintiv Inc, The GEO Group Inc, Sells Ingles Markets Inc, Zymeworks Inc, Lumen Technologies Inc

Investment company Scion Asset Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Discovery Inc, Ovintiv Inc, The GEO Group Inc, Scorpio Tankers Inc, CVS Health Corp, sells Ingles Markets Inc, Zymeworks Inc, Lumen Technologies Inc, NOW Inc, RPT Realty during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scion Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Scion Asset Management, LLC owns 22 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 1,075,500 shares, 35.11% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 941,200 shares, 15.72% of the total portfolio. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 1,943,000 shares, 13.47% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 91,900 shares, 11.06% of the total portfolio. McKesson Corp (MCK) - 682,400 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio.

Scion Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $27.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 855,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scion Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Ovintiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.8 and $32.87, with an estimated average price of $26.79. The stock is now traded at around $23.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scion Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in The GEO Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.11 and $8.8, with an estimated average price of $6.32. The stock is now traded at around $8.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scion Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vy Global Growth. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.38, with an estimated average price of $10.07. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 144,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scion Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Scorpio Tankers Inc by 215.62%. The purchase prices were between $16.85 and $24.24, with an estimated average price of $20.29. The stock is now traded at around $15.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scion Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 81.82%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $86.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scion Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc by 110.25%. The purchase prices were between $13.73 and $19.25, with an estimated average price of $16.08. The stock is now traded at around $12.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 625,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scion Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SunCoke Energy Inc by 42.25%. The purchase prices were between $6.22 and $7.76, with an estimated average price of $7.12. The stock is now traded at around $6.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,564,804 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scion Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Golden Ocean Group Ltd by 32.08%. The purchase prices were between $6.71 and $11.29, with an estimated average price of $9.21. The stock is now traded at around $10.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scion Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ingles Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $57.11 and $65.96, with an estimated average price of $62.05.

Scion Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zymeworks Inc. The sale prices were between $26.5 and $38.23, with an estimated average price of $31.71.

Scion Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $12.64 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $13.78.

Scion Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in NOW Inc. The sale prices were between $9.27 and $11.54, with an estimated average price of $10.32.

Scion Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in RPT Realty. The sale prices were between $11.41 and $13.93, with an estimated average price of $12.66.

Scion Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The sale prices were between $18.52 and $21.74, with an estimated average price of $20.38.