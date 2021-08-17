PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW).

On August 16, 2021, after the market closed, View announced that the Audit Committee of View's Board of Directors recently started an independent investigation concerning the adequacy of the Company's previous warranty accrual.

Following this news, the Company's share price fell 24.32% on August 17, 2021.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are a View shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ([email protected]) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

[email protected]

[click here to join this action]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/view-view-inc-alert-did-you-lose-money-on-your-investment-contact-johnson-fistel-regarding-investigation-301357433.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP