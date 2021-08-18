EHT Provides Corporate Update

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. ( TSXV:EHT, Financial) ("EHT" or the "Company"), a leader in renewable energy technologies, is pleased to provide an update on its acquisition of Windular Research and Technologies ("Windular") in conjunction with the share consolidation; debt conversion and financing, each has now received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

EHT has closed in escrow the current non-brokered private placement financing with an aggregate of $3,566,399.20 in units subscribed for by both new and current investors. The amount raised from the financing is more than sufficient to commence EHT's projects that are shovel ready, with less dilution to shareholders.

EHT has settled with the majority of its outstanding debenture-holders in the amount of $14,228,110.31 by way of issuance of 20,325,837 common shares of the Company. EHT will continue to work with a few remaining debenture-holders to settle their amounts owing over the next few months. These settlement discussions will not impact the acquisition of Windular and the Company's operational activities.

EHT is pleased to have been able to significantly clean-up its balance sheet as part of this set of transactions and anticipates a further clean-up of the balance sheet. EHT will over the next few months voluntarily put EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Inc. ("EHTI"), the subsidiary of EHT, through the bankruptcy process. EHTI has not conducted any business over the last few years and by undertaking the bankruptcy process, the Company will further reduce its consolidated liabilities by over $12,000,000.

EHT is pleased to announce that the Company has also received conditional approval from the Exchange to close the acquisition of Windular. The combination of EHT and Windular will create a diversified solar and wind powerhouse with a strong multi-channel sales and distribution network positioned for growth in the global residential, agriculture and telecommunications markets.

EHT has asked the Exchange for the resumption of trading and will inform the shareholders once granted.

John Gamble, CEO of EHT, commented: "This has been a long and arduous process for the companies and our valued investors new and old. We had a very good company before but now we have one of the leading renewable companies in the world with the addition of Windular. We have lots of exciting projects on the horizon and look forward to updating the market on a regular basis as customer orders are received."



About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. EHT's expertise includes the development of its ENERTEC module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. Using a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger than traditional wood or steel structural insulated panels, EHT provides exceptional thermal energy efficiency in modular homes, cold storage facilities, residential/commercial out buildings and emergency/temporary shelters. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, ENERTEC buildings excel where no electrical grid exists.

About ENERTEC

The EHT advanced ENERTEC Modular Wall and Roof System uses a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger and more energy efficient than traditional wood or steel structures providing the highest ratings for energy efficiency. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. After installation, each structure can be furnished and finished to meet the customer's requirements including siding, tile, kitchens and bathrooms or segregated commercial rooms. The finished wall product can be shipped on pallets and delivered via rail, truck or water in standard formats. At the core of the ENERTEC product line is the ENERTEC Embedded Solar Roof Module. Solar cells can be embedded in a proprietary fireproof skin resulting in substantial cost savings by eliminating heavy glass panels and aluminum racking required for traditional solar panels. Two barriers to greater adoption of solar energy are weight limitations of the roof on which solar panels could be deployed and onerous shipping and labour costs. A lighter product at a better price point will open a larger market for solar due to the faster return of capital investment especially for rural and remote users looking to go off-grid. Furthermore, the entire EHT embedded solar roof becomes a massive solar panel capable of producing significantly more energy than the home requires, allowing the structure to then become an important source of power for the local micro grid or large battery storage systems.

