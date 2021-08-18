SELECTQUOTE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against SelectQuote, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against SelectQuote, Inc. (“SelectQuote” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SLQT) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired SelectQuote securities between February 8, 2021 and May 11, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until October 15, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On May 11, 2021, SelectQuote held a conference call in connection with its third quarter 2021 financial results during which it disclosed that its fourth quarter results would be impacted by a "negative cohort and tail adjustment" due to “lower second-term persistency for the 2019 cohort.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $5.50, or 20%, to close at $21.90 per share on May 12, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made material misrepresentations concerning the following: (1) that SelectQuote’s 2019 cohort was underperforming; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s financial results would be adversely impacted; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

