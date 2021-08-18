Logo
Activision Blizzard, Inc Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

Investors with losses of $100,000 or more are encouraged to contact the firm before October 4, 2021; click here to submit trade information

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Activision Blizzard, Inc. ( ATVI) investors that acquired shares between August 4, 2016 and July 27, 2021. Investors have until October 4, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard on July 20, 2021, which claimed that women who work for Activision Blizzard are subjected to “constant sexual harassment,” and that while this was occurring Activision Blizzard’s top executives and human resources personnel were aware of the harassment, and not only failed to prevent it, but retaliated against women who complained. The lawsuit alleges violations of the Fair Employment and Housing Act and the Equal Pay Act.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 4, 2021.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
[email protected]
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising

