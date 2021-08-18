Orion Engineered Carbons Sa (OEC) CEO Corning F. Painter Bought $516,000 of Shares

CEO of Orion Engineered Carbons Sa (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Corning F. Painter (insider trades) bought 30,000 shares of OEC on 08/16/2021 at an average price of $17.2 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $516,000.
