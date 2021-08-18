3d Systems Corp (DDD) President and CEO Jeffrey A Graves Bought $125,116 of Shares

President and CEO of 3d Systems Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey A Graves (insider trades) bought 4,260 shares of DDD on 08/16/2021 at an average price of $29.37 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $125,116.
For the complete insider trading history of DDD, click here.
- CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
- Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
- Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
- Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.
Please Login to leave a comment