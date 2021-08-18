Logo
State Street Appoints New Country Heads for Germany, Luxembourg and Switzerland

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

State Street Corporation (

NYSE:STT, Financial) announced today that it has appointed new country heads for three European markets: Andreas Niklaus has been appointed as the head of Germany, Riccardo Lamanna as the head of Luxembourg and Dagmar Kamber Borens as the head of Switzerland. In their respective regions, they will be responsible for developing business, stewarding client engagement, developing talent, and building the company’s brand and market network, in addition to maintaining strong and proactive regulatory relationships.

Dagmar Kamber Borens has been appointed as the country head of Switzerland. Dagmar has more than 20 years of experience in the banking industry. Most recently, Dagmar was the designated Chief Executive Officer and country head of Quintet Private Bank Switzerland AG. She spent 18 years at UBS AG, where she held a number of senior management positions, including group Chief Financial Officer for Asia Pacific in Singapore, and Chief Operating Officer for the Swiss Universal Bank at Credit Suisse AG, where she had responsibility for strategy, IT/operations, digitalization, banking products and marketing.

Riccardo Lamanna, head of Alpha Business Development for EMEA and the legal entity head and board member for State Street Global Exchange GmbH, has been appointed as the country head of Luxembourg. He joined State Street in 2010 as part of the Intesa Sanpaolo acquisition, and successfully led its Italian branch and managed Global Services in the Netherlands prior to his most recent role.

Andreas Niklaus has been appointed as the country head of Germany. He joined State Street in 2003 to manage the Depotbank and successfully integrated Deutsche Bank’s Security Services business into State Street Bank International GmbH. Andreas has served as Chief Operating Officer since 2006, and was most recently responsible for Global Services in Germany, Austria, Netherlands and the Nordics, and served as the European head of Depositary Services.

“Our country heads are critical to our vision and path forward to being an essential partner for our clients. Andreas, Riccardo and Dagmar all bring significant, on-the-ground experience to their roles and are highly skilled to lead the creation and execution of an enterprise-wide growth strategy for their respective markets,” said Jörg Ambrosius, Executive Vice President and CEO, Europe, Middle East and Africa for State Street . “I am delighted to have such strong leaders in these important countries and markets to continue to drive our European expansion and deepen our relationships with local institutional investors and regulators.”

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $42.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.9 trillion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2021, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of June 30, 2021 includes approximately $64 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

© 2021 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved

3680955.1.1.GBL.RTL

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210818005250r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005250/en/

