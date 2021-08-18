Logo
Dialog Semiconductor Announces New Family of PMICs for Powering High Performance Automotive AI SoCs

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

The DA914X-A product family enables the next generation of AI (Artificial Intelligence) based automotive applications

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Dialog+Semiconductor+plc (XETRA:+DLG ), a leading provider of battery management, AC/DC power conversion, Wi-Fi (R) and Bluetooth (R) low energy and Industrial ICs, today announces the release of the DA914X-A product family of extremely efficient, high current, automotive grade, step down DC-DC (Buck) converters.

The DA914X-A devices deliver unprecedented current levels, up to 40 amps, a significantly better alternative to power solutions that require a combination of a power controller and discrete FETs. The DA914X-A family integrates power FETs and all required control logic into a highly integrated, highly efficient monolithic device. Few external components are required for operation, enabling extremely low system BoM costs and solution footprints below 170 mm 2 . The devices are extremely power efficient, reducing the thermal design challenges of powering complex automotive SoCs with very high current requirements. This makes the product line ideal for powering graphics or AI embedded processors used in machine learning and vision applications for next generation autonomous vehicles.

The DA914X-A family currently includes two devices. The DA9141-A operates as a single-channel, quad-phase buck converter, delivering up to, 40A output current. The DA9142-A operates as a single-channel, dual-phase buck converter, delivering up to, 20 A output current. All devices have an input voltage range of 2.8 V to 5.5 V and an output voltage range of 0.3 V to 1.3 V, making them suitable for a wide variety of low power systems.

"As electronics in automobiles continue to demand higher performance heterogeneous processing capability, the requirement for cost effective, space saving power solutions becomes more and more critical," said Tom Sandoval, Senior Vice President, GM Automotive Business Segment, Dialog Semiconductor. "The DA914X PMIC family of products offers automotive customers market leading high current power delivery solutions for multi-core automotive SoCs with embedded high-performance graphics or AI processor cores."

The DA914X-A products include several key features to meet the needs of today's complex automotive electronics systems:

  • Multi-Phase operation delivers better transient performance, lower losses, better efficiency, optimized thermal dissipation, and minimized ripple current and voltages when compared to a single-phase architecture
  • Lower PCB costs and smaller components with lower overall heights for low profile applications
  • Flexibility offers the opportunity to optimally place the Inductors and capacitors close to the point of load
  • Distributed power dissipation -more even distribution of heat - critical for efficient thermal management
  • Remote sensing guarantees the highest accuracy and supports multiple PCB routing scenarios without loss of performance
  • Fully programmable soft start limits the inrush current from the input to give a slope-controlled output voltage
  • Dynamic Voltage Control (DVC) enables adaptive adjustment of the supply voltage dependent on the load. This increases efficiency when the downstream circuitry enters low power or idle mode, resulting in power savings
  • Configurable GPIOs support a range of features including I 2 C, DVC and Power Good indicator

The DA914X-A devices are AEC-Q100 Grade 1 qualified and are available in a
4.5mm x 7.0mm, 0.6mm pitch 60-pin FC-BGA package. Industrial/Commercial grade versions are also available.

For more information on this new product family, please visit:

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dialog-semiconductor.com%2Fproducts%2Fpmics%2Fda9141

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dialog-semiconductor.com%2Fproducts%2Fautomotive-pmics%2Fda9141-a

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dialog-semiconductor.com%2Fproducts%2Fpmics%2Fda9142

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dialog-semiconductor.com%2Fproducts%2Fautomotive-pmics%2Fda9142-a

ENDS

NOTES:

Dialog, and the Dialog logo are trademarks of Dialog Semiconductor plc or its subsidiaries. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. (c) Copyright 2021 Dialog Semiconductor. All rights reserved.

Media Contact:
Mark Tyndall
SVP Corporate Development & Strategy
Dialog Semiconductor
Phone: +1 (408) 845 8520
[email protected]
Web: www.dialog-semiconductor.com
Twitter: %40DialogSemi

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of standard and custom integrated circuits (ICs) that power the Internet of Things and Industry 4.0 applications. Dialog's proven expertise propels the next generation of today's devices by providing Battery Management, Bluetooth(R) low energy, Wi-Fi, Flash memory, and Configurable Mixed-signal ICs, improving power efficiency, reducing charge times, while increasing performance and productivity on the go.

Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment it operates in. With decades of experience and world-class innovation, we help manufacturers get to what's next. Our passion for innovation and entrepreneurial spirit ensures we remain at the forefront of power efficient semiconductor technology for the IoT, mobile, computing and storage, connected medical, and automotive markets. Dialog is headquartered near London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2020, it had $1.376 billion in revenue and is consistently one of the fastest growing European public semiconductor companies. It currently has approximately 2,300 employees worldwide.

For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com .

Contact:
Jose Cano
Director, Investor Relations
[email protected]
+44(0)1793756961

SOURCE: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660261/Dialog-Semiconductor-Announces-New-Family-of-PMICs-for-Powering-High-Performance-Automotive-AI-SoCs

img.ashx?id=660261

