Li Auto Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 30, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

BEIJING, China, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) ( LI; HKEX: 2015), an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2021 before the U.S. market opens on Monday, August 30, 2021.

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call on Monday, August 30, 2021, at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day.

For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below at least 20 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, participants will receive the conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode, a unique registrant ID and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Participant Online Registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7679774

A replay of the conference call will be accessible through September 7, 2021, by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free:+1-855-452-5696
Mainland, China:+86-400-602-2065
Hong Kong, China:+852-3051-2780
International:+61-2-8199-0299
Conference ID:7679774

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.lixiang.com.

About Li Auto Inc.

Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and refined products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer to successfully commercialize extended-range electric vehicles in China. Its first model, Li ONE, is a six-seat, large premium electric SUV equipped with a range extension system and advanced smart vehicle solutions. The Company started volume production of Li ONE in November 2019 and released the 2021 Li ONE in May 2021. The Company leverages technology to create value for its users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on its proprietary range extension system, next-generation electric vehicle technology, and smart vehicle solutions. Beyond Li ONE, the Company will expand its product line by developing new vehicles, including BEVs and EREVs, to target a broader consumer base.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.lixiang.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Li Auto Inc.
Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Yang Song
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: [email protected]

Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Email: [email protected]

