Maxar Appoints Colleen Campbell as Chief Marketing Officer

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR, Financial) ( TSX:MAXR, Financial), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, today announced it has appointed Colleen Campbell as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Campbell most recently served as Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Alion Science and Technology, a leading defense contractor specializing in AI, C5ISR, electronic warfare, cyber and military training solutions. She led marketing, media relations, advertising, communications, sponsorships and events for Alion’s three business groups.

Prior to that, Campbell was Director of Digital Strategy and Integrated Communications at Northrop Grumman Corporation, where she was responsible for global brand management, advertising, digital marketing and communications. At the Glover Park Group, she served as lead interactive strategist and the head of digital research, creating comprehensive online communications strategies and campaign measurement programs for global NGOs, Fortune 100 corporations and national trade associations. And as Vice President of Digital Strategy for Ogilvy Public Relations, she oversaw strategic planning and execution for federal accounts. Campbell has a bachelor’s degree in Political Communications from George Washington University and a master’s degree in Communication, Culture and Technology from Georgetown University.

In her new role as Maxar CMO, Campbell will oversee the company’s global marketing and communications strategy, including executive communications, internal communications, media relations, marketing initiatives, digital strategy and corporate reputation management. Her focus will be on business growth, customer retention, new market development, employee engagement and talent acquisition.

“We are excited for Colleen to join our Executive Leadership Team at such a transformative time for the company,” said Dan Jablonsky, Maxar CEO. “She brings a wealth of experience across the full spectrum of marketing domains that will be instrumental as we continue to execute our growth strategy and unlock value within customer applications from national security and intelligence to commercial mapping and navigation.”

“Maxar has an incredible legacy of leadership and innovation in Earth intelligence and space technology,” said Campbell. “It’s an honor to lead the marketing and communications organization, and I look forward to helping to chart a course for the company’s next phase of growth.”

About Maxar

Maxar is a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. Maxar’s 4,400 team members in over 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

