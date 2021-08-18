Logo
Magellan Healthcare Launches eMbolden Resilience Program

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

Magellan+Healthcare, the behavioral health division of Magellan+Health%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN), today announced the launch of its eMbolden program, developed in collaboration with Finding+Mastery. eMbolden is a resilience and high-performance training and coaching program that Magellan will pilot with its own employees and select clients over the next few months.

eMbolden is one of many initiatives Magellan has undertaken as it reimagines and transforms behavioral healthcare towards a focus of total wellbeing that supports members in their journey to build thriving lives, resilient minds and healthy bodies. Springing from the deep experience of performance experts in Magellan+Federal, a subsidiary of Magellan Health, eMbolden builds resilient minds based on evidence-based mental readiness principles. During the past five years, Magellan Federal has successfully certified more than 16,000 Master Resilience Trainers and delivered performance and resilience training to more than 2.7 million soldiers, family members and civilian employees within the Army population.

“We have seen such incredible results from the execution of our Readiness and Resilience program in the Army, we knew we had to share our expertise with a broader audience,” explained Oscar Montes, chief executive officer, Magellan Federal. “Our collaboration with Finding Mastery and the experience and delivery platform they bring enables us to offer this important solution to commercial customers and their employees.”

Finding Mastery was founded by high-performance psychologist Dr. Michael Gervais, who explores how the best in the world master their craft and shares the lessons through podcasts, blogs and online courses. Dr. Gervais and his team of successful business leaders, accomplished Olympians and other thought leaders have delivered training programs to large employers through on-site and digital offerings, achieving valuable results. Their Finding Your Best course has accelerated Magellan’s development of evidence-based content and complements the eMbolden Performance Experts who lead workshops as participants progress through the training modules.

“At Finding Mastery, our mission is to empower and educate the next generation of leaders through mindset training and personal development,” said Dr. Gervais. “We are committed to helping people learn the principles and practices that build high-performance mindsets and sustainable wellbeing. Teaming up with Magellan enables us to scale our reach and impact across the globe.”

Magellan and Finding Mastery are strongly aligned in vision, philosophy, and appreciation for the integration of innovation with person-centered care. By combining Magellan’s military-grade performance and resilience expertise with Finding Mastery’s Olympic-grade mindset training, the eMbolden pilot offers an exclusive opportunity for employers to increase wellbeing and productivity in their leaders and teams.

About Magellan Healthcare: Magellan+Healthcare%2C+Inc., the healthcare business unit of Magellan Health, Inc., offers solutions for complex conditions in the areas of behavioral health and medical specialty treatment. Magellan Healthcare serves commercial health plans, employers, state and local governments, and the Federal government, including the Department of Defense. For more information, visit MagellanHealthcare.com.

About Magellan Federal: Magellan Federal provides full-scale, comprehensive programs on 140 bases, installations, and agencies around the world. The company delivers personalized health and resilience solutions for our nation’s most complex and sensitive federal programs. Magellan Federal has a global workforce of more than 2,300 dedicated to providing better and more affordable care in the fast growing, highly complex, high-cost areas of healthcare. Magellan Federal is a registered d/b/a of Armed Forces Services Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Magellan Health, Inc. For more information, visit MagellanFederal.com.

About Magellan Health: Magellan+Health%2C+Inc. is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

About Finding Mastery: High-performance psychologist Dr. Michael Gervais and his team designed a program that gives people the tools to reveal and engineer themselves to be their very best every day. The skills they teach are grounded in the science and art of high-performance psychology. They hired and trained Olympians who have excelled at training their minds to perform in the arena to be “mindset coaches.” Over the past eight years, their processes have been taught through in-person events, seminars, and an online course. Finding Mastery’s content and services have been used by many notable Fortune 500 companies committed to investing in the wellbeing and performance of their employees. Dr. Gervais’ Finding+Mastery+podcast serves as a powerful engine for content development in psychology of human thriving and averages of hundreds of thousands of downloads per month. Finding Mastery’s vision is a world where people are flourishing by living in the present moment.

(MGLN-GEN)

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210818005113r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005113/en/

