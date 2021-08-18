Canada Goose Launches Share Repurchase Program

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “Canada Goose”) (NYSE:GOOS, TSX:GOOS) today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) has approved a normal course issuer bid (the “NCIB”) providing for the purchase for cancellation of up to 5,943,239 subordinate voting shares of Canada Goose over the twelve-month period commencing on August 20, 2021 and ending no later than August 19, 2022. This represents approximately 10% of the 59,432,395 subordinate voting shares comprising the public float determined in accordance with TSX requirements as at August 6, 2021.

Canada Goose currently believes that the purchase of the Company’s subordinate voting shares under the NCIB is an appropriate and desirable use of available excess cash on hand, as part of its broader capital allocation strategy.

Canada Goose has not repurchased any of its outstanding subordinate voting shares under a normal course issuer bid in the past 12 months.

The NCIB will be conducted through the facilities of the TSX and the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) or alternative trading systems, if eligible, and will conform to their regulations. Subordinate voting shares will be acquired under the NCIB at the market price plus brokerage fees. Purchases under the NCIB will be made by means of open market transactions or such other means as a securities regulatory authority may permit. In the event that the Company acquires subordinate voting shares by other means as a securities regulatory authority may permit, the purchase price of the subordinate voting shares may be different than the market price of the subordinate voting shares at the time of the acquisition. Purchases made under an issuer bid exemption order will be at a discount to the prevailing market price as per the terms of the order. Furthermore, under the NCIB, Canada Goose may make, once per week, a block purchase (as such term is defined in the TSX Company Manual) at market price, in accordance with TSX rules. Canada Goose will otherwise be allowed to purchase daily, through the facilities of the TSX, a maximum of 64,002 subordinate voting shares representing 25% of the average daily trading volume of 256,010, as calculated per the TSX rules for the six-month period starting on February 1, 2021 and ending on July 31, 2021.

About Canada Goose

Founded in 1957 in a small warehouse in Toronto, Canada, Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS, TSX:GOOS) is a lifestyle brand and a leading manufacturer of performance luxury apparel. Every collection is informed by the rugged demands of the Arctic, ensuring a legacy of functionality is embedded in every product from parkas and rainwear to apparel and accessories. Canada Goose is inspired by relentless innovation and uncompromised craftsmanship, recognized as a leader for its Made in Canada commitment. In 2020, Canada Goose announced HUMANATURE, its purpose platform that unites its sustainability and values-based initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to keep the planet cold and the people on it warm. Canada Goose also owns Baffin, a Canadian designer and manufacturer of performance outdoor and industrial footwear. Visit www.canadagoose.com for more information.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the NCIB and the intended purchase for cancellation of subordinate voting shares of the Company thereunder. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “continue,” “expect,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “may,” “potential,” “project,” “plan,” “would,” “will,” and other words of similar meaning. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and are discussed under the headings “Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Factors Affecting our Performance” in our MD&A as well as in our “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 28, 2021. You are also encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, and our filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties. We caution investors not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release when making an investment decision in our securities. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005381/en/