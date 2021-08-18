Old Navy Democratizes the Shopping Experience for Women of All Sizes with BODEQUALITY

Old Navy is revolutionizing the shopping experience with the launch of BODEQUALITY. Beginning on August 20, Old Navy will redefine size inclusion, offering every one of its women’s styles, in every size, with no price difference.1 As a brand committed to the democracy of style, Old Navy will be the first value retailer to offer sizes 0-30 and XS-4X for all women’s styles at price parity.2 With this launch, the brand is reimagining the shopping environment in all stores and online to be more size inclusive, giving women everywhere the fashion and experience that they deserve.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005389/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

New Store & Online Experience

Old Navy is transforming its fleet of over 1,200 stores and online shops into fully size-integrated shopping experiences. Every store will offer all women’s styles in sizes 0-28 merchandised together - no special sections. Stores will also offer new inclusive visual cues for shoppers, including mannequins in sizes four, 12 and 18, alongside new BODEQUALITY marketing imagery. Old Navy associates will play an important role in the revamped store model, participating in extensive customer-focused training to create an environment where every shopper feels they belong.

Online, the brand is merging its Women’s and Women’s Plus collections from the navigation menu to provide one size-integrated shopping destination for sizes 00-30.3 Women’s styles will be showcased on models in sizes four, 12 and 18, and shoppers can use a new toggle feature to select their preferred default model display size.4

“We saw an opportunity to meaningfully change the women’s shopping experience by making it more inclusive regardless of size,” said Nancy Green, President and CEO of Old Navy. “BODEQUALITY is not a one-time campaign, but a full transformation of our business in service to our customers based on years of working closely with them to research their needs. I’m proud of the collaboration across our Old Navy teams to evolve the retail experience for women.”

Updated Fit & Design

With the launch of BODEQUALITY, Old Navy reinvented its fit process and size standards to create the brand’s most democratic, comfortable, and consistent size run and fit ever. After years of extensive research, customer consultation and design reviews, Old Navy is proud to offer shoppers clothing that is fit for confidence and feels good on each and every woman as they are, no matter the size. Steps the fashion retailer implemented into their women’s fit and design process include:

Administered body scans of 389 women to create digital avatars based on real women’s bodies.

Ran fit clinics with numerous models in sizes 20-28 to build new fit blocks based on their unique proportions, revamping the industry practice of scaling up from smaller sizes.

Obsessed over every design detail - from pocket placement and their proportions, to denim waistband pitch and ankle tapers, to the body lengths of dresses, tops and outerwear - to ensure consistency in fit and aesthetic across styles and sizes.

Partnered with full-time fit models in size eight and 20 to review every single style on both women side-by-side.

Interviewed hundreds of women about body image and related fashion concerns.

“Developing BODEQUALITY allowed us to rethink the way we serve women in the retail industry," said Alison Partridge Stickney, Head of Women’s and Maternity Merchandising at Old Navy. “We set out to understand what women of all sizes wanted from fashion and the shopping experience and were inspired to revolutionize every area of our business - from how we fit and design our products, to how we communicate to customers in stores and online - to ensure that all women feel welcome and represented. This launch is a transformative moment for our brand and the fashion industry.”

Marketing Campaign

On August 20, Old Navy is launching a robust integrated marketing campaign to introduce BODEQUALITY to women everywhere including:

The premiere of a new TV spot starring Emmy nominated Saturday Night Live and SHRILL actress and comedian Aidy Bryant alongside a diverse group of women dancing to “I Am 100%” by Jarina De Marco. Aidy and cast will bring the fashion revolution to life through the television placement and content extensions on Instagram and TikTok.

An extensive out-of-home campaign with close to 500 placements in New York and Los Angeles through highly visual wildpostings, static and digital bulletins, on LinkNYC screens, in NYC subways, and on digital billboards in high-traffic areas including Times Square.

An open letter from the brand to “women everywhere” announcing the inclusive and integrated shopping experience that will be featured on the Old Navy homepage, social channels and in digital ads.

History

Since launching its Plus line in 2004, Old Navy has offered one of the broadest size ranges in the industry and has remained a leader in driving innovation in women’s fashion. In 2018, the brand debuted dedicated Plus shops in 75 U.S. stores, and in 2019 transformed 30 of these locations into size-integrated concept stores. Old Navy applied learnings from these evolutions with extensive customer feedback from years of shop-alongs and focus groups to reimagine its women’s offering once more with the launch of BODEQUALITY.

Visit www.oldnavy.com%2Fbodequality to learn more and shop the new democratized retail experience, and follow @oldnavy to see more on the #BODEQUALITY launch.

About Old Navy

Old Navy is a global apparel and accessories brand that makes current American essentials accessible to every family. Originated in 1994, the brand celebrates the democracy of style through on-trend, playfully optimistic, affordable and high-quality products. A division of San Francisco-based Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS), Old Navy brings a fun, energizing shopping environment to its customers in more than 1,200 stores around the world. For more information, please visit www.oldnavy.com.

1The same style is the same price, no matter the size. Applies to stores and online shops in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

2Select styles in Famous and Fashion Denim are available in size 00 in-store and online. Size 30 available on oldnavy.com only.

3Select styles in Famous and Fashion Denim are available in size 00 in-store and online.

4Toggle feature available for 70% of women’s assortment at launch.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005389/en/