Citi Expands Apprentice Programme in Northern Ireland

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Citi Expands Apprentice Programme in Northern Ireland

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

Citi, the leading global bank and only investment bank operating in Northern Ireland, has announced an expansion of its highly successful and sought after Belfast apprentice scheme for A-level and equivalent students and will be recruiting 30 apprentices across Operations and Technology from August 2021.

Citi Belfast, which has been running its award-winning* apprentice programme focused on Technology roles since 2018, is now also recruiting for Operations placements, which has increased the number of roles on offer from 10 to 30.

Successful applicants will be offered the chance to develop career skills and qualifications on various pathway tracks that often combine further study with on the job training. Training pathways vary from 18 to 30 months and can lead to full time job offers.

Leigh Meyer, Managing Director and Head, Citi Belfast, said: “We are thrilled to be growing our incredibly popular Belfast apprentice programme.”

“Citi Belfast has grown rapidly over the last 16 years to the point where we are now Northern Ireland’s largest financial services employer, something we take great pride in. During this time, we have massively expanded opportunities for our people while also looking to recruit talent from all different backgrounds and levels of education. We say that people come to work for us in Belfast for careers not jobs and for the opportunity to live locally, but work globally, supporting businesses around the world.

“At Citi, we have a large focus on developing and hiring diverse talent, which we believe brings tremendous value to our organisation.By investing in the expansion of our apprentice programme we are looking to grow our pipeline of future talent and improve opportunities for social mobility across communities.”

Please follow this link to the Citi Belfast Apprentice Programme

* Citi Belfast’s Technology Apprenticeship Programme won the Department for Economy Large Employer Innovation award in 2020

- ENDS -

###

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com%2Fciti| Blog: http%3A%2F%2Fnew.citi.com| Facebook: www.facebook.com%2Fciti| LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fciti

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210818005392r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005392/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment