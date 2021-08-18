TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Buys Tencent Music Entertainment Group, iQIYI Inc, Vipshop Holdings, Sells SL Green Realty Corp, Pinduoduo Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: EDU, LI, BTBT, HUYA,

EDU, LI, BTBT, HUYA, Added Positions: TME, IQ, VIPS, JD, TAL, Z,

TME, IQ, VIPS, JD, TAL, Z, Reduced Positions: SLG, PDD, BABA, ZTO, SY, LU, PK, AZUL, YY, YJ,

SLG, PDD, BABA, ZTO, SY, LU, PK, AZUL, YY, YJ, Sold Out: HUN, WFC, CC, FCX,

Hong Kong, K3, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tencent Music Entertainment Group, iQIYI Inc, Vipshop Holdings, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, TAL Education Group, sells SL Green Realty Corp, Pinduoduo Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, Huntsman Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TB Alternative Assets Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owns 38 stocks with a total value of $481 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JD.com Inc (JD) - 505,200 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.71% Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) - 2,627,360 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.93% So-Young International Inc (SY) - 3,067,873 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.14% Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 576,500 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) - 1,794,500 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 209.93%

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. initiated holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $1.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 1,486,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. initiated holding in Li Auto Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.01 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $28.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 92,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. initiated holding in Bit Digital Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.55 and $16.96, with an estimated average price of $10.74. The stock is now traded at around $12.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. initiated holding in HUYA Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.53 and $19.54, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 100,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. added to a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 209.93%. The purchase prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66. The stock is now traded at around $7.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 1,794,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. added to a holding in iQIYI Inc by 305.16%. The purchase prices were between $12.32 and $18.68, with an estimated average price of $14.92. The stock is now traded at around $8.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 1,563,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. added to a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd by 510.17%. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25. The stock is now traded at around $14.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 779,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 291.17%. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $5.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 177,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. sold out a holding in Huntsman Corp. The sale prices were between $24.81 and $31.62, with an estimated average price of $28.45.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. sold out a holding in The Chemours Co. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $37.88, with an estimated average price of $33.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. reduced to a holding in SL Green Realty Corp by 52.33%. The sale prices were between $69.52 and $85.17, with an estimated average price of $75.87. The stock is now traded at around $72.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.83%. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. still held 333,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. reduced to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 63.75%. The sale prices were between $115.23 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $79.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.24%. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. still held 73,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 37.26%. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $173.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.6%. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. still held 63,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. reduced to a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc by 22.77%. The sale prices were between $28.2 and $32.78, with an estimated average price of $30.86. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.29%. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. still held 794,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. reduced to a holding in Azul SA by 33.96%. The sale prices were between $20.05 and $28.93, with an estimated average price of $23.77. The stock is now traded at around $19.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. still held 136,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.