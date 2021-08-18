TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Buys Tencent Music Entertainment Group, iQIYI Inc, Vipshop Holdings, Sells SL Green Realty Corp, Pinduoduo Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

- New Purchases: EDU, LI, BTBT, HUYA,
- Added Positions: TME, IQ, VIPS, JD, TAL, Z,
- Reduced Positions: SLG, PDD, BABA, ZTO, SY, LU, PK, AZUL, YY, YJ,
- Sold Out: HUN, WFC, CC, FCX,
These are the top 5 holdings of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.
- JD.com Inc (JD) - 505,200 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.71%
- Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) - 2,627,360 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.93%
- So-Young International Inc (SY) - 3,067,873 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.14%
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 576,500 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio.
- Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) - 1,794,500 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 209.93%
TB Alternative Assets Ltd. initiated holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $1.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 1,486,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Li Auto Inc (LI)
TB Alternative Assets Ltd. initiated holding in Li Auto Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.01 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $28.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 92,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bit Digital Inc (BTBT)
TB Alternative Assets Ltd. initiated holding in Bit Digital Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.55 and $16.96, with an estimated average price of $10.74. The stock is now traded at around $12.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: HUYA Inc (HUYA)
TB Alternative Assets Ltd. initiated holding in HUYA Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.53 and $19.54, with an estimated average price of $16.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 100,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
TB Alternative Assets Ltd. added to a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 209.93%. The purchase prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66. The stock is now traded at around $7.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 1,794,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iQIYI Inc (IQ)
TB Alternative Assets Ltd. added to a holding in iQIYI Inc by 305.16%. The purchase prices were between $12.32 and $18.68, with an estimated average price of $14.92. The stock is now traded at around $8.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 1,563,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)
TB Alternative Assets Ltd. added to a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd by 510.17%. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25. The stock is now traded at around $14.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 779,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TAL Education Group (TAL)
TB Alternative Assets Ltd. added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 291.17%. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $5.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 177,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Huntsman Corp (HUN)
TB Alternative Assets Ltd. sold out a holding in Huntsman Corp. The sale prices were between $24.81 and $31.62, with an estimated average price of $28.45.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
TB Alternative Assets Ltd. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.Sold Out: The Chemours Co (CC)
TB Alternative Assets Ltd. sold out a holding in The Chemours Co. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $37.88, with an estimated average price of $33.Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
TB Alternative Assets Ltd. sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85.Reduced: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)
TB Alternative Assets Ltd. reduced to a holding in SL Green Realty Corp by 52.33%. The sale prices were between $69.52 and $85.17, with an estimated average price of $75.87. The stock is now traded at around $72.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.83%. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. still held 333,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
TB Alternative Assets Ltd. reduced to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 63.75%. The sale prices were between $115.23 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $79.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.24%. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. still held 73,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
TB Alternative Assets Ltd. reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 37.26%. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $173.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.6%. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. still held 63,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)
TB Alternative Assets Ltd. reduced to a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc by 22.77%. The sale prices were between $28.2 and $32.78, with an estimated average price of $30.86. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.29%. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. still held 794,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Azul SA (AZUL)
TB Alternative Assets Ltd. reduced to a holding in Azul SA by 33.96%. The sale prices were between $20.05 and $28.93, with an estimated average price of $23.77. The stock is now traded at around $19.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. still held 136,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of TB Alternative Assets Ltd..
1. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TB Alternative Assets Ltd. keeps buying
