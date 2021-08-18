Braskem Announces New Distribution Partnership with Nexeo Plastics

PR Newswire

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Braskem (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) ("Company"), the largest polyolefins producer in the Americas, as well as a market leader and pioneer producer of biopolymers on an industrial scale, announces today its polypropylene (PP) filament and pellets for additive manufacturing are now available through Nexeo Plastics, LLC's ("Nexeo Plastics") online marketplace. Braskem's new distribution partnership with Nexeo Plastics, a leading global thermoplastic resins distributor, enables Braskem to extend its international distribution of PP filament and pellets for additive manufacturing to North America and Europe.

"We are focused on providing our customers with the most comprehensive portfolio of 3D materials and solutions," said Paul Tayler, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nexeo Plastics. "Our expanded partnership with Braskem will provide 3D printers with the innovative, quality materials they need."

Nexeo Plastics' 3D printing expertise, logistics network, and application knowledge helps customers find solutions that will improve printability performance, optimize costs, and achieve efficiencies. For more information or to purchase Braskem PP filaments and pellets through the Nexeo Plastics online marketplace, please visit www.nexeo3d.com/nexeo3d.

Braskem's polypropylene filaments and pellets are ideal for additive manufacturing based on its recyclability, impact strength, chemical resistance, and dimensional stability that has durable living hinge capabilities, as well as a lower density than other plastics. These properties make Braskem's polypropylene an attractive material for a wide range of 3D printing applications. As part of Braskem's ongoing commitment to innovation and to bringing new solutions to the additive manufacturing sector, in 2020, the company also invested in a dedicated additive manufacturing lab as part of an expansion of its Innovation & Technology (I&T) Center located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Jason Vagnozzi, Braskem Commercial Director of Additive Manufacturing, stated, "Our new partnership with Nexeo Plastics marks an important moment for our Additive Manufacturing business as we extend the international reach of our products across the European market through Nexeo Plastics' comprehensive online marketplace. We are excited to have our products more broadly available to better serve the fast-growing 3D printing markets and reach new customers. Our polypropylene has exceptional properties over other materials, and our partnership with Nexeo Plastics will help further strengthen the great potential we see for the global additive manufacturing market."

Braskem's filaments are designed with the end user in mind, making them a great choice for rapid prototyping, custom product design, light weighting, optimizing geometries, and designing spare parts. Braskem filaments are available in both 1.75 mm and 2.85 mm diameters to fit a wide range of printer applications.

For more information about Braskem's additive manufacturing portfolio including filaments, powders for fused filament fabrication (FFF), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), and high-speed pellet extrusion, please visit https://www.braskem.com/usa/3d-printing.

ABOUT NEXEO PLASTICS

Nexeo Plastics is a leading global thermoplastic resins distributor, representing quality products from world-class suppliers, and serving a diverse customer base across North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia. From material selection assistance to identifying supply chain and inventory solutions, we go beyond traditional logistics to provide value-added services across many industries, including 3D printing, automotive, healthcare, packaging, wire and cable, and more. Learn more at www.nexeoplastics.com and www.nexeo3d.com/nexeo3d.

Follow Nexeo Plastics on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/nexeoplastics/mycompany or www.linkedin.com/showcase/3d-at-nexeo-plastics-/.

ABOUT BRASKEM

With a global vision of the future oriented towards people and sustainability, Braskem is committed to contributing to the value chain for strengthening the Circular Economy. The petrochemical company's almost 8,000 team members dedicate themselves every day to improve people's lives through sustainable chemicals and plastics solutions. Braskem has an innovative DNA and a comprehensive portfolio of plastic resins and chemical products for diverse segments, such as food packaging, construction, manufacturing, automotive, agribusiness, healthcare and hygiene, among others. With 41 industrial units in Brazil, the United States, Mexico and Germany, and net revenue of R$58.5 billion (US$11.4 billion), Braskem exports its products to clients in more than 100 countries.

Braskem America is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Braskem S.A. headquartered in Philadelphia. The company is the leading producer of polypropylene in the United States, with six production plants located in Texas, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, an Innovation and Technology Center in Pittsburgh, and operations in Boston focused on leveraging groundbreaking developments in biotechnology and advanced materials. For more information, visit www.braskem.com/usa .

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains projections and other forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) regarding future events. These statements reflect Braskem's current beliefs and expectations with respect to Braskem's business, the economy and other future conditions and are based on assumptions, are subject to risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein include, without limitation: (i) the continuation of restrictions related to the COVID -19 Pandemic or the continuing effects of the Pandemic; (ii) the contraction or lack of growth in 3D printing; (ii) increased competition from imports or in the export markets, (iii) inability to anticipate future market trends and the future needs of Braskem's customers, (iv) the impact of natural disasters on Braskem's facility facilities and its suppliers and (v) other factors detailed in documents Braskem files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

