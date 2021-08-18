HilltopSecurities Strengthens Footprint, Adds Key Professionals to Public Finance Division

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

HilltopSecurities Strengthens Footprint, Adds Key Professionals to Public Finance Division

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

Hilltop Securities Inc. (HilltopSecurities) recently welcomed a pair of key financial services leaders to its Public Finance division in Florida and Minnesota. John Pellicci will serve as senior managing director, head of municipal high yield underwriting and sales, while Yaffa Rattner will serve as senior managing director, head of municipal credit in the firm’s Public Finance division.

The two bring a combined 67 years of financial services experience to HilltopSecurities’ team of financial professionals and will report to Todd Bleakney, senior managing director, co-head of Debt Capital Markets.

“John and Yaffa will be wonderful additions to our Public Finance division,” said Bleakney. “They are both seasoned professionals and will only enhance our ability to serve our clients. I look forward to working with them.”

“With the addition of Yaffa and John, we continue to strengthen our capital markets effort across our platform,” said Mike Bartollota, Executive Managing Director, Co-Head of Public Finance/Debt Capital Markets at HilltopSecurities. “We are delighted to have such talented and experienced professionals join our team.”

About John Pellicci
Pellicci brings 35 years of financial services experience to his role with HilltopSecurities. He joins the firm’s St. Paul office from Piper Sandler, where he served as managing director for the entirety of his career.

“HilltopSecurities continues to add depth to its high-yield municipal platform, and I am excited to join the team,” Pellicci said. “My experience, talents, and abilities are a great fit. I look forward to contributing to the firm.”

Pellicci received a bachelor’s degree in economics from St. Olaf College in Minnesota.

About Yaffa Rattner
Rattner joins HilltopSecurities’ Boca Raton office bringing nearly three decades of experience in the high yield sector including senior living, charterschools, and special districts. Prior to joining Hilltop, Rattner spent 13 years as managingdirector, head of municipal credit at Piper Sandler and 12 years at Moody’s InvestorService. In addition, she spent several years as a banker focusing on fiscallychallenged credits and head of surveillance for a former AAA bond insurer.

“It’s an honor to join HilltopSecurities,” Rattner said. “I’m excited to be a part of its public finance platform and work with the Hilltop team to create uniquely tailored, well executed capital solutions for its issuer and investor clients.”

Rattner received a bachelor’s degree from Barnard College of Columbia University and a master’s degree with a concentration in Public Finance from Columbia University.

About Hilltop Securities Inc.
Hilltop Securities Inc. delivers forthright advice and tailored solutions for municipal issuers, institutions, broker-dealers, and individuals. The full-service municipal investment bank and registered investment adviser is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices across the United States. Areas of focus include public finance; municipal and taxable fixed income underwriting, sales, and trading; retail brokerage services; securities clearing; structured finance; and securities lending. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH), HilltopSecurities’ affiliates include Momentum Independent Network Inc., PlainsCapital Bank, and PrimeLending. Learn more at www.HilltopSecurities.com. Member: NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210818005149r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005149/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment