Cornerstone's Focus on Accelerating Innovation Gains Industry Attention

Cornerstone+OnDemand%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD) today announced a series of industry accolades for leadership and innovation in HR technology with solutions that enable organizations to advance skills transformation initiatives, intelligently apply AI to improve insight and efficiency, and elevate content engagement and personalization. Leveraging this momentum, Cornerstone is actively preparing to launch further advancements of its HR tech innovation that empower people to build skills, grow and align with business goals to achieve collective success.

IDC MarketScape, a premier vendor assessment tool, named Cornerstone a leader in four Worldwide Integrated Talent Management Vendor Assessment reports, including those for Learning Management1, Talent Management2, Performance Management3 and Compensation Management4. Using a rigorous scoring methodology, IDC MarketScape looks beyond market share to provide a clear framework comparing the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors for each vendor.

"A few of Cornerstone's strengths include a large and highly skilled R&D team and strong support for skills-based talent management," said Lisa Rowan, research vice president, HR, talent, & learning strategies, IDC. "In addition, Cornerstone possesses a strong track record and depth in the learning and development marketplace."

Global analyst firm Fosway Group named Cornerstone+as+a+Strategic+Leader+for+Learning+Systems for the 8th consecutive year. Following this recognition, Fosway then named Cornerstone+a+Strategic+Challenger in the Fosway 9-Grid for Talent Acquisition, distinguishing Cornerstone’s talent acquisition solutions, Cornerstone Recruiting and TalentLink, for their ability to attract and retain top talent in today’s highly competitive job market.

Cornerstone has also been recognized for its advancements in skills and AI, which are at the forefront of innovation within the HR industry. Lighthouse Research and Advisory released its annual HR Tech Awards and named the Cornerstone Skills Graph the Best Advance in Practical AI. The Cornerstone Skills Graph is an AI-powered skills engine that is built directly into the company’s portfolio of products and matches skills, learning content and job roles across a business so leaders and their people can predict, prepare for and quickly respond to dynamic business changes.

"Cornerstone has brought skill data to life in a way that will enable workers to develop, grow, and achieve career success. And their employers? They reap the benefits of a well-developed and engaged workforce,” said Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory.

Cornerstone also continues to receive accolades for its growing content business, which has more than doubled+in+demand over the past two years. To meet the growing need for critical learning and reskilling resources, Cornerstone continues to invest in the development and production of binge-worthy content for the way humans learn right at the moment of need. New series from Cornerstone are being celebrated for their ingenuity and relevance. Most recently, The Telly Awards named several Cornerstone Originals content series as winners in the categories of ‘Training for Corporate Use‘ and ‘Remote Production.’

The company plans to further expand on its innovation momentum by introducing more advancements across people experience, skills, content and AI with the upcoming release of industry-first solutions. Customers will learn more in the coming weeks and will get to experience these new innovations at the annual Cornerstone Convergence conference in November 2021.

"Cornerstone is laser-focused on advancing the HR technology industry,” said Phil Saunders, CEO, Cornerstone. “With innovations across Cornerstone and Saba solutions in the areas of skills, experience and AI, we are changing the game for how organizations prepare their business for the future and how their people engage in their own growth and career progression. That, combined with our increased focus on creating and curating content that people love, is the basis of our bold new vision to make work a place that works for everyone. This level of innovation is the driving force behind several industry-first advancements that we are currently working on and we are excited to share with our customers very soon.”

Cornerstone is a premier people development company. We believe people can achieve anything when they have the right development and growth opportunities. We offer organizations the technology, content, expertise and specialized focus to help them realize the potential of their people. Featuring comprehensive recruiting, personalized learning, modern training content, development-driven performance management and holistic employee data management and insights, Cornerstone’s people development solutions are used by more than 6,000 customers of all sizes, spanning more than 75 million users across over 180 countries and nearly 50 languages. Learn more at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cornerstoneondemand.com%2F.

