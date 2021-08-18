Where Food Comes From, Inc. Promotes Jason Franco to Chief Technology Officer

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Where Food Comes From, Inc. ( WFCF, Financial) ( WFCF), the most trusted resource for independent, third-party verification of food production practices in North America, today announced that Jason Franco has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer.



Franco had formerly served as Senior Vice President of Technology since 2018 when WFCF acquired JVF Consulting, LLC, the consulting firm Franco founded. He previously served as a technical application consultant and integration specialist with Peoplesoft/Oracle. He began his career as a software developer with John Deere Special Technologies Group, where he specialized in traceability applications.

“Technology is at the heart of the services we provide to customers across the agricultural supply chain, and we are deeply committed to driving technical innovation with the software and processes that have helped establish Where Food Comes From as the leader in our industry,” said John Saunders, Chairman and CEO. “For the past three years Jason has led our efforts to integrate enterprise level software and to develop and continually enhance secure platforms for traceability and verification of claims producers make about their products. We look forward to his continued contribution in his new role as CTO.”

Franco added, “Our mission is to provide our customers and related stakeholders with technology tools that digitize and increase the speed of supply chain workflows using the latest security measures and protections to ensure the integrity of all customer data. We have recently introduced new and exciting technologies to the beef industry that have transformed the way ranchers, feed yards and processors manage and share information and improve their internal business processes. Our goal is to drive continuous process improvement through technical innovation.”

About Where Food Comes From, Inc.

Where Food Comes From, Inc. is America’s trusted resource for third party verification of food production practices. Through proprietary technology and patented business processes, the Company supports more than 15,000 farmers, ranchers, vineyards, wineries, processors, retailers, distributors, trade associations, consumer brands and restaurants with a wide variety of value-added services. Through its IMI Global, Validus Verification Services, SureHarvest, WFCF Organic (previously known as International Certification Services and A Bee Organic), Postelsia and Sterling Solutions units, Where Food Comes From solutions are used to verify food claims, optimize production practices and enable food supply chains with analytics and data driven insights. In addition, the Company’s Where Food Comes From® retail and restaurant labeling program uses web-based customer education tools to connect consumers to the sources of the food they purchase, increasing meaningful consumer engagement for our clients.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, based on current expectations, estimates and projections that are subject to risk. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and actual events could differ materially from the Company’s predictions. Important factors that could cause actual events to vary from predictions include those discussed in our SEC filings. Specifically, statements in this news release about industry leadership and demand for, and impact and efficacy of, the Company’s products and services on the marketplace; and the Company’s ability to drive technical innovation for customers and stakeholders are forward-looking statements that are subject to a variety of factors, including availability of capital, personnel and other resources; competition; governmental regulation of the agricultural industry; the market for beef and other commodities; and other factors. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect new information or developments. For a more extensive discussion of the Company’s business, please refer to the Company’s SEC filings at www.sec.gov.

