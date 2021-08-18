HanesBrands Announces COVID-19 Vaccination Policy for U.S. Office Associates

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI), a global leader in iconic apparel brands, today announced that all U.S. office associates must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 15, 2021.

“Our top priority throughout the pandemic has been – and will continue to be – the health and safety of our associates,” said Steve Bratspies, HanesBrands’ CEO. “We believe that vaccination is the best way for our associates to protect themselves, their families and their communities against the virus.”

HBI tentatively plans for the majority of its U.S. associates to return to offices on Oct. 18. The company is monitoring the situation closely and will continue to update its plans and safety measures as the pandemic evolves.

“Our team has done an incredible job of serving our global consumers in a very challenging environment, but we know we’re even more effective when we’re together,” Bratspies said. “It’s clear that the best way to work together safely is for all of us to be vaccinated.”

The company has established a confidential exemption process for associates who are unable to be vaccinated for medical or religious reasons.

