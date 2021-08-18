Logo
HanesBrands Announces COVID-19 Vaccination Policy for U.S. Office Associates

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI), a global leader in iconic apparel brands, today announced that all U.S. office associates must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 15, 2021.

“Our top priority throughout the pandemic has been – and will continue to be – the health and safety of our associates,” said Steve Bratspies, HanesBrands’ CEO. “We believe that vaccination is the best way for our associates to protect themselves, their families and their communities against the virus.”

HBI tentatively plans for the majority of its U.S. associates to return to offices on Oct. 18. The company is monitoring the situation closely and will continue to update its plans and safety measures as the pandemic evolves.

“Our team has done an incredible job of serving our global consumers in a very challenging environment, but we know we’re even more effective when we’re together,” Bratspies said. “It’s clear that the best way to work together safely is for all of us to be vaccinated.”

The company has established a confidential exemption process for associates who are unable to be vaccinated for medical or religious reasons.

HanesBrands

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) makes everyday apparel that is known and loved by consumers around the world for comfort, quality and value. Among the company’s iconic brands are Hanes, the leading basic apparel brand in the United States; Champion, an innovator at the intersection of lifestyle and athletic apparel; and Bonds, which is setting new standards for design and sustainability. HBI employs 61,000 associates in 47 countries and has built a strong reputation for workplace quality and ethical business practices. The company, a longtime leader in sustainability, launched aggressive 2030 goals to improve the lives of people, protect the planet and produce sustainable products. HBI is building on its unmatched strengths to unlock its #FullPotential and deliver long-term growth that benefits all of its stakeholders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005419/en/

