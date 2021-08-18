SINTX Technologies Provides Update on Antipathogenic Business Segment

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (www.sintx.com) ( SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”), an original equipment manufacturer of advanced ceramics, announced the hiring of a new business leader, and provided a business update focused on its antipathogenic segment. Key points in this update include the following:

Hire of new leader for the antipathogenic business segment

Progress in materials, manufacturing, testing, and intellectual property

Status of antiviral testing of silicon nitride

Update on outside collaborations for antipathogenic products

N ew business development leader :

Given the Company’s continued advancements in science, manufacturing technologies, and applications for antipathogenic silicon nitride, SINTX has appointed Joseph Palomo as Vice President of Business Development, to identify and develop commercial opportunities in the antipathogenic market.

Palomo joins SINTX with over 40 years of experience in protective apparel and PPE, such as surgical gowns, surgical drapes, isolation gowns, films, tubing, and surgical face masks. He has held management roles at Cardinal Health R&D for new product development on a global scale, and has helped identify and develop performance standards for medical devices in ASTM and AAMI forums.

Update on materials, manufacturing , testing, and intellectual property filings:

Since the onset of COVID-19, SINTX has expanded from manufacturing discrete ceramic components to making antipathogenic powders and related composites as well.

The Company’s initial grade of antipathogenic powder is called AP 2 ; a newer grade called AP 4 shows even greater antipathogenic efficacy. The R&D and manufacturing teams have developed and validated the manufacturing processes required to make both powder grades.





New equipment has been designed and built in order to develop key internal competencies related to fabric impregnation with silicon nitride. Over 50 trials have targeted process optimization, and as a result SINTX has identified effective and economical methods of bonding silicon nitride into nonwoven fabrics. A pilot manufacturing line is now in place at its Salt Lake City facility to translate the new learning into products.





SINTX is proactively seeking U.S. EPA registration of its silicon nitride to target additional applications and industries.



The Company has collaborations in place to develop specific, large-scale fabric impregnation technologies with a private company based in Europe and North Carolina State University, a leading center in textile development. While developing new technologies is time-consuming, these efforts have shown promising results so far. SINTX will therefore continue to invest in protective textiles and related end-use applications that require various impregnation technologies.

R&D Update:

During recent months, research at the University of Rochester and at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech) has confirmed the earlier findings from Piezotech (Japan), George Mason University, and IMQuest Biosciences that showed the effectiveness of silicon nitride in neutralizing viruses. Tested viruses have included Influenza A (H1N1), Feline Calicivirus, Enterovirus, and SARS-CoV-2.

Our recent testing also shows that the newer variants of SARS-CoV-2, including strains prevalent in Washington state, the United Kingdom, and South Africa are susceptible to degradation by silicon nitride. The underlying mechanism appears to be an attack on the RNA backbone that is common to all of the viruses investigated to date.

In its testing, the Company found a consistent 3- to 4-log reduction (>99.9%) in viral loads; this occurred in less than 30 minutes, and in most cases, in less than 5 minutes. Nonwoven polypropylene fabrics embedded with both AP2 and AP4 silicon nitride powders were also effective against the newer SARS-CoV-2 variants, when tested to ISO 18184 standards.

The Company is aware that regulatory agencies worldwide are targeting products making COVID-19 claims for heightened scrutiny and, where needed, disciplinary actions. SINTX takes its product claims seriously and has worked with top-tier third-party laboratories to independently verify, and re-verify, the antipathogenic behavior of silicon nitride, in all its various forms, as well as in fabrics and other applications.

Commercial Relations:

SINTX has maintained a focus on the key target markets for PPE, such as automotive air cabin filters, coatings, and surfaces, and continues to identify other new applications. Because of the early stage of discussions and non-disclosure agreements, SINTX cannot disclose specific partners in some cases.

The Company’s engagement with Iwatani on the development of antipathogenic polymeric surfaces is ongoing, with Iwatani facilitating new development agreements with its partners in filters, coatings, and polymer-based products.





Wound care applications have attracted interest from global medical device companies, due to bacterial challenges in effectively treating wounds. Consequently, the Company is exploring potential collaborations in this medical segment.





A well-diversified, global textile manufacturer has approached the Company to explore new joint development opportunities incorporating silicon nitride into its polyester yarn.





New opportunities in protective face masks and mask filters have come forward given the recent announcement to reassess the relationship with O2TODAY.



In addition to its work in the antipathogenic space, SINTX has diversified its business through new opportunities in advanced industrial ceramics, biomedical implants, and ballistic armor ceramics.

Entry into industrial ceramics and into the armor business was done with the goal of accelerating revenue generation, while negotiating the time-consuming steps required to commercialize biomedical and consumer protection products. Customer discussions with experts in all these fields are progressing well and look promising, and we remain committed, confident, and extremely excited about these new business opportunities.

