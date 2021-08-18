Logo
Christian Financial Credit Union Partners with NCR Corporation for Superior Digital Banking Experience

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

NCR+Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology provider, today announced that Sterling Heights, Mich.-based Christian Financial Credit Union has selected NCR to provide a more modern, comprehensive digital banking experience to its members.

The credit union partnered with NCR as a critical component of its ongoing digital transformation strategy. With NCR DI, the credit union will offer a sophisticated, single digital banking platform that will drive exceptional member experience through card controls and alerts, credit monitoring tools, and money management solutions that empower their members with more visibility into their financial lives.

“Our members are at the center of all we do, and they deserve to have the best, most intuitive digital tools at their fingertips,” said Patty Campbell, president and CEO of Christian Financial Credit Union. “NCR’s platform seamlessly integrates with our other technology providers of choice, powering a robust experience that allows us to quickly innovate. With NCR, we are providing a superior digital banking experience.”

Christian Financial Credit Union will also leverage NCR’s integrated marketing solutions to effectively engage with members at relevant times. And, the credit union expects the platform’s consistency across channels to create efficiencies on the backend.

“Global events, advancing technology and the evolving competitive landscape are prompting financial institutions to carefully evaluate their digital strategies,” said Douglas Brown, president, Digital Banking, NCR Corporation. “Organizations like Christian Financial Credit Union that prioritize investment in software and services to drive exceptional member service are well positioned to compete. We look forward to supporting the credit union’s digital transformation.”

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Web site: www.ncr.com+%0A
Twitter: %40NCRCorporation+%0A
Facebook: www.facebook.com%2Fncrcorp+%0A
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fncr-corporation+%0A
YouTube: www.youtube.com%2Fuser%2Fncrcorporation

