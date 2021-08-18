Logo
Dayforce Wallet Named a 2021 Aite-Novarica Group Digital Wallet Innovation Leader

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

Ceridian’s industry-first, on-demand pay solution recognized as a market-leading technology in the value-added services category

TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian (: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, today announced that Aite-Novarica Group, a global advisory firm providing mission-critical insights on technology, regulations, strategy, and operations to the financial services industry, has named Dayforce Wallet as a winner at the 2021 Digital Wallet Impact Innovation Awards. The awards program recognizes and honors innovations in the financial services space that leverage technology to disrupt the status quo.

Dayforce Wallet puts employees in control over their financial well-being by giving them access to their earned net pay whenever they need it, at no cost to them or the employer. Today, more than 600 customers have signed up to offer Dayforce Wallet to employees across Canada and United States.

“Employees want their health and financial wellness woven into their day-to-day work life and employee experience, and innovations like Dayforce Wallet directly address this need,” said Seth Ross, General Manager, Dayforce Wallet and Consumer Services, Ceridian. “In today’s competitive talent market, organizations that prioritize financial wellness for their employees will better attract and retain the best people – making it a win-win solution for both employees and the business.”

“Recruiting and retaining talent in the e-commerce space has become incredibly challenging. With Dayforce Wallet, we are delivering a unique offering to our employees that differentiates us from competitors,” said Lizbeth Ortiz, Assistant Director of People Operations, Good Eggs. “We’re delighted to have a partner in Ceridian that is pushing the envelope on what’s possible in the workplace of the future.”

“Today’s employee population comes with different expectations and wants a consumer-grade user experience in the workplace. Payroll is one of the most antiquated aspects of the payment space, and on-demand is becoming the new way to pay people,” said Thad Peterson, Senior Analyst, Aite-Novarica Group. “Dayforce Wallet gives consumers the opportunity to access their wages when and where they need it instead of waiting for an arbitrary payday.”

All winners were selected by a global panel of independent experts on digital payments and wallets.

To learn more, visit: DayforceWallet.com.

About Ceridian
Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.
Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian.

Media Contact:
Fahd Pasha
647.417.2136
[email protected]

