Cortexyme to Present at Annual Biomarkers for Alzheimer's Disease Summit

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX), a company advancing a pivotal trial in Alzheimer’s disease with top-line data expected by mid-November 2021 and a growing pipeline of therapeutics for degenerative diseases, will participate as a featured speaker covering its pivotal Phase 2/3 GAIN Trial of atuzaginstat and the upstream role that P. gingivalis plays in key pathologies of Alzheimer’s disease at the upcoming Annual+Biomarkers+for+Alzheimer%26rsquo%3Bs+Disease+Summit taking place virtually August 24-26, 2021. Cortexyme will present new data demonstrating further evidence of P. gingivalis infection of the central nervous system in Alzheimer’s disease as demonstrated by analysis of anti-P. gingivalis antibodies in cerebrospinal fluid from the GAIN trial.

Annual Biomarkers for Alzheimer’s Disease Summit Details

Topic: Use of Novel Biomarkers of P. Gingivalis Infection & Neuroinflammation in the GAIN Trial: An Ongoing Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial Assessing the Activity of Atuzaginstat in Patients with Mild to Moderate Alzheimer’s Disease

  • Speaker: Leslie Holsinger, Ph.D., Cortexyme’s Executive Vice President, Research and Development
  • Day/Time: Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 2:10 p.m. ET followed by a live Q&A at 3:40 p.m. ET

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering upstream therapeutic approaches designed to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company is advancing its disease-modifying pivotal GAIN Trial in mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease with top-line data expected by mid-November 2021, in addition to growing a proprietary pipeline of first-in-class small molecule therapeutics for Parkinson’s disease, periodontitis, and other diseases with high unmet clinical need. Cortexyme’s lead program targets a specific, infectious pathogen called P. gingivalis found in the brain and other organs and tied to degeneration and inflammation in humans and animal models. The company’s causation evidence for Alzheimer’s disease and the mechanism of its novel therapeutic has been independently replicated and confirmed by multiple laboratories around the world, as well as published in peer-reviewed scientific journals. To learn more about Cortexyme, visit www.cortexyme.com or follow @Cortexyme on Twitter.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210818005203r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005203/en/

