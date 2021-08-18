FDA Grants Breakthrough Device Designation to Impella ECP, the World's Smallest Heart Pump

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

FDA Grants Breakthrough Device Designation to Impella ECP, the World's Smallest Heart Pump

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted breakthrough device designation to Abiomed’s (NASDAQ: ABMD) Impella+ECP expandable percutaneous heart pump. The designation means the FDA will prioritize Impella ECP’s regulatory review processes including design iterations, clinical study protocols and pre-market approval (PMA) application.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005373/en/

Impella_ECP_in_the_Heart_Graphic.jpg

Impella ECP, the world's smallest heart pump, is placed percutaneously into the heart's left ventricle, expands, and supports the heart’s pumping function, providing flow greater than 3.5 L/min. (Photo: Business Wire)

Impella ECP is the smallest heart pump in the world and the first to be compatible with small bore access and closure techniques. It measures 9 French (3 millimeters) in diameter upon insertion and removal from the body. While in the heart, it expands to support the heart’s pumping function, providing flow greater than 3.5 L/min.

The FDA granted breakthrough device designation in part based on positive clinical data from the first 21 Impella ECP patients treated as part of an FDA regulated early feasibility study. In granting the designation, the FDA determined Impella ECP meets the FDA’s stringent requirements+for+a+breakthrough+device.

“This is yet another validation from the FDA of the clinical benefits of Impella technology and an affirmation of the innovative nature of Impella ECP which, due to its smaller vascular access size, has the potential to provide even safer procedures and be available to more patients who need hemodynamic support for coronary revascularization,” said Chuck Simonton, MD, Abiomed’s chief medical officer.

In the United States, an estimated 440,000 patients are indicated and yet undertreated for high-risk PCI. Impella ECP’s size may enable more physicians to provide critical hemodynamic support to coronary artery disease patients who need it.

The first Impella ECP patient in the world is Robert Matthews, an 80-year-old retired auto worker from Detroit, a father of four, and grandfather of eleven. For more than 20 years, Robert lived with heart disease and endured multiple procedures. In 2020, he was referred to Amir Kaki, MD, an interventional cardiologist and director of mechanical circulatory support at Ascension St. John Hospital in Detroit. Dr. Kaki discovered multiple blockages and poor heart function and identified Robert as an appropriate candidate for a Protected PCI with Impella. Robert became the first patient in the world treated with Impella ECP when Dr. Kaki inserted the heart pump prior to opening blockages and placing stents.

Two days later, Robert returned home, and his family and friends immediately noticed his renewed energy. Today, Robert is grateful for the cutting-edge technology that restored his quality of life.

Caution: Impella ECP is an investigational device, limited by federal law to investigational use only.

ABOUT IMPELLA HEART PUMPS

The Impella 2.5® and Impella CP® devices are U.S. FDA approved to treat certain advanced heart failure patients undergoing elective and urgent percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI), such as stenting or balloon angioplasty, to reopen blocked coronary arteries.

The Impella 2.5, Impella CP, Impella CP with SmartAssist®, Impella 5.0®, Impella LD®, and Impella 5.5® with SmartAssist® are U.S. FDA approved to treat heart attack or cardiomyopathy patients in cardiogenic shock, and have the unique ability to enable native heart recovery, allowing patients to return home with their own heart.

ABOUT ABIOMED

Based in Danvers, Massachusetts, USA, Abiomed, Inc. is a leading provider of medical devices that provide circulatory support and oxygenation. Our products are designed to enable the heart to rest by improving blood flow and/or provide sufficient oxygenation to those in respiratory failure. For additional information, please visit: www.abiomed.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Abiomed's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210818005373r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005373/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment