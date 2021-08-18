Logo
Appili Therapeutics Announces Closing of $3.5 Million Funding Agreement

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: APLI) (the “Company” or “Appili”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on drug development for infectious diseases, today announced that it has closed its $3.5 million convertible security funding agreement (the “Agreement”) with Lind Global Fund II, LP, an investment entity managed by The Lind Partners, a New York based institutional fund manager. Details of the Agreement were previously disclosed in the Company’s news+release+on+August+9%2C+2021. Appili has received net proceeds of $3.395 million from the funding.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein. The securities offered have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or U.S. persons (as both such terms are defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities offered in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

+++

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics is an infectious disease biopharmaceutical company that is purposefully built, portfolio-driven, and people-focused to fulfill its mission of solving life-threatening infections. By systematically identifying urgent infections with unmet needs, Appili’s goal is to strategically develop a pipeline of novel therapies to prevent deaths and improve lives. As part of a global consortium, Appili is sponsoring late-stage clinical trials evaluating the antiviral Avigan/Reeqonus for the worldwide treatment and prevention of COVID-19. The Company is also advancing a diverse range of anti-infectives, including a broad-spectrum antifungal, a vaccine candidate to eliminate a serious biological weapon threat, and two novel antibiotic programs. Led by a proven management team, Appili is at the epicenter of the global fight against infection. For more information, visit www.AppiliTherapeutics.com.

About The Lind Partners

The Lind Partners is an institutional fund manager and leading provider of growth capital to small- and mid-cap companies publicly traded in the US, Canada, Australia and the UK. Lind makes direct investments ranging from US$1 to US$30 million, invests in syndicated equity offerings and selectively buys on market. Lind has completed more than 100 direct investments totaling over US$1 Billion in value and has been a flexible and supportive capital partner to investee companies since 2011. For more information, please visit www.thelindpartners.com.

Forward looking statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements”. Wherever possible, words such as “may “, “would”, “could “, “should”, “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “potential for” and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of the Company’s management for future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation, those listed in the annual information form of the Company dated June 23, 2021 and the other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedar.com). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These factors should be considered carefully, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210818005448r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005448/en/

