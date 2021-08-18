Beroni Initiates Manufacture of its Novel, Potential Anti-Cancer Drug PENAO

NEW YORK and SYDNEY, Australia, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beroni Group (OTCQX: BNIGF; NSX: BTG) (“Beroni”), an Australia-based diversified biopharmaceutical enterprise, announced that PENAO Pty Ltd, its majority-owned, Sydney-based anti-cancer drug development company, has signed a drug manufacture contract with Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services, India, a subsidiary of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (: RDY; BSE: 500124).



This next-generation adenine nucleotide translocase (ANT) inhibitor, PENAO, was shown to be safe and well-tolerated in a phase I clinical trial conducted in Australia where encouraging efficacy data was observed. In a second clinical trial to commence H1 2022, PENAO is planned to be administered as twice-weekly injections to patients with advanced solid tumors. It is going to be a dose-finding study that also investigates anti-tumor effects using morphological assessments including radiological responses, molecular imaging surrogates, and anti-proliferative effects.

PENAO enjoys the support of a multi-national, high-quality management team including the drug’s co-creator Professor Phil Hogg, and minority shareholder the University of New South Wales, Sydney.

“I am pleased that we are making significant progress in the development of the anti-cancer drug PENAO. PENAO is a novel therapy targeting tumor cell mitochondria and could potentially have application in a wide range of cancers, including colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, liver cancer, etc.,” said Jacky Zhang, CEO of Beroni Group. “It is a potential treatment for cancers that are unresponsive to standard treatment, or for which no standard treatment exists.”

About Beroni Group Limited

Beroni Group is an Australia-based biopharmaceutical enterprise dedicated to the innovation and commercialization of drugs and therapies to combat various global diseases such as cancer and infectious diseases. Its diversified portfolio is comprised of FDA/CE approved virus diagnostic kits, an e-commerce platform for the sale of pharmaceutical products and a development pipeline targeting oncology and cell therapies. Beroni has operations in Australia, United States, China and Japan. To learn more about Beroni, please visit www.beronigroup.com .

