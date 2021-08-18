Herbalife Nutrition Will Host Virtual Investor Day on September 14, 2021

Herbalife Nutrition, a premier global nutrition company, today announced that it will host a two-hour virtual investor day at 8 a.m. PT on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. The event will feature presentations, followed by a live Q&A from executives, among others, on the Company’s growth strategy, financial performance, and the value of the Company’s distribution channel.

“Our investor day will give current and future investors deeper insight into the Company’s long-term growth strategy, key financial drivers, and commentary from our distribution channel,” said Alex Amezquita, CFO of Herbalife Nutrition.

In addition to growth strategies and financial updates, attendees will gain an enhanced understanding on key subjects and strategic initiatives, including:

Digital Transformation

Product Innovation

Brand Strategy

For those, looking to register, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fir.herbalife.com%2Finvestor-day.

Also, presentations from the investor day will be available for viewing on the Herbalife Nutrition investor relations website, https%3A%2F%2Fir.herbalife.com, following the event. The company also welcomes investors, industry analysts, media and other interested parties to visit the investor site where this and other investor presentations are available.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company’s global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

