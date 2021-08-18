Logo
Ollie's Donates More Than $627,000 Dollars to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc. (Ollie’s), one of America’s largest chains of discount retail stores, in partnership with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals), raised more than $627,000 nationwide from June 13 – July 10. As both organizations focus on the importance of healthy communities and children, these record-breaking funds raised at Ollie’s locations will stay local and benefit 84 CMN Hospitals.

“We are pleased to break our fundraising record for our CMN Hospitals this summer season,” said John Swygert, President and CEO of Ollie’s. “The incredible generosity of both our store associates and our customers continues to uphold our longstanding commitment to support nonprofit organizations in the 28 states we call home. Our growing footprint now allows us to support children at 84 local CMN hospitals throughout the communities we serve.”

Children’s health is an urgent local and global issue impacting the future of our communities and society at large. There is a substantial gap between healthcare funding and the needs of children’s hospitals across the U.S., which is why hospitals must rely on donations and community support.

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals is the largest network of children’s hospitals in the U.S. and Canada and partners with leading providers of pediatric healthcare with a mission of helping as many kids as possible live healthier lives. Through unrestricted fundraising, local member hospitals are able to fulfill their most urgent needs. Whether that’s providing care to children without insurance, investing in research that discovers life-saving treatments and cures, training the next generation of doctors and nurses, or offering families comfort and peace of mind during the most trying moments of their lives, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals’ funds are used where they are needed most.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc., founded in 1982, is one of America’s largest retailers of closeouts and excess inventory, offering real brands at real bargain prices. Famous for its signature catch-phrase “Good Stuff Cheap”, Ollie’s has a huge selection of famous brand name merchandise in every department – food, books, housewares, toys, electronics, domestics, clothing, furniture, health and beauty products, flooring, seasonal items, pet supplies, and so much more – at up to 70 percent off the fancy stores’ prices. You never know what you’ll find at one of Ollie’s 413 “semi-lovely” stores and growing in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, visit www.ollies.us. Like us on Facebook or find us on Twitter at @OlliesOutlet. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings is a publicly traded company on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol OLLI.

About CMN Hospitals:
Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds for 170 children’s hospitals that support the health of 10 million kids each year across the U.S. and Canada. Donations go to local hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids’ and families’ minds at ease during difficult hospital stays and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services. When we improve the health of all children and allow them the opportunity to reach their full potential, we also improve our communities for years to come. Together, we can change kids’ health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and your local children’s hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210818005106r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005106/en/

