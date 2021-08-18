SAFR from RealNetworks Signs Agreement with Japan's Largest Mobile Carrier, NTT Docomo, to Provide Computer Vision Technology

Seattle, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAFR from RealNetworks, Inc. ( RNWK), the premier facial recognition platform for live video, has signed a reseller agreement with NTT Docomo, Japan's largest mobile carrier to offer SAFR’s world class AI-based facial recognition software. Both companies have previously worked together to implement access control and security solutions for a large facility, a hospital, and a robot. With the power of NTT Docomo’s 5G infrastructure and SAFR facial recognition, the companies plan to accelerate further enterprise security and access control deployments based on the new agreement.

SAFR’s efficient design yields high speed results enabling more simultaneous face detections over low latency 5G networks. SAFR’s small footprint also enables it to be installed on less costly edge compute platforms used for a variety of solutions including access control, watch-list based surveillance, business intelligence and demographic analysis. Age, gender, and sentiment analysis can provide real-time metrics to organizations without storing any personal identifiable information. The solution can easily be deployed as part of a multi-factor authentication solution as well as facilitate online payment processing and similar use cases.

“We are happy to have this new reseller agreement with RealNetworks,” said Hisakazu Tsuboya, SVP NTT Docomo. “It will provide new options for our customers by offering accurate, high-speed AI facial recognition capabilities in concert with our existing products to solve complex challenges for access control and surveillance while providing actionable business intelligence.”

SAFR’s computer vision code is among the smallest and most efficient offerings in the facial recognition marketplace making it easy to deploy in edge devices. SAFR’s latest version (v 3.5) supports liveness detection to prevent fraudulent access via photos and videos that might allow access on less secure systems. SAFR was chosen by NTT Docomo for its high accuracy and ability to efficiently manage access and security for Japan’s large national workforce.

“SAFR is very pleased to announce this reseller agreement with the largest mobile service company in Japan - NTT Docomo,” said Noriaki Takamura, VP, APAC, SAFR. “This agreement will accelerate the security and access control digital transformation for enterprise customers utilizing Docomo’s high-speed, low-latency 5G network with a low-bias, proven, AI computer vision platform.”

About SAFR

SAFR from RealNetworks (https://safr.com) is a high-performance computer vision platform. With fast, accurate, low-bias face recognition and additional face- and person-based AI features, SAFR leverages the power of AI to enhance security and convenience for customers around the globe. Specializing in touchless secure access, real-time video surveillance, and digital identity authentication, SAFR is optimized to run on cameras or edge devices and can be deployed on premises, in the cloud, or with leading video management systems. SAFR is headquartered in Seattle, WA, USA with offices around the world.

