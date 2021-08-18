SAFR from RealNetworks Signs Agreement with Japan's Largest Mobile Carrier, NTT Docomo, to Provide Computer Vision Technology

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

SAFR from RealNetworks Signs Agreement with Japan's Largest Mobile Carrier, NTT Docomo, to Provide Computer Vision Technology

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

Seattle, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAFR from RealNetworks, Inc. ( RNWK), the premier facial recognition platform for live video, has signed a reseller agreement with NTT Docomo, Japan's largest mobile carrier to offer SAFR’s world class AI-based facial recognition software. Both companies have previously worked together to implement access control and security solutions for a large facility, a hospital, and a robot. With the power of NTT Docomo’s 5G infrastructure and SAFR facial recognition, the companies plan to accelerate further enterprise security and access control deployments based on the new agreement.

SAFR’s efficient design yields high speed results enabling more simultaneous face detections over low latency 5G networks. SAFR’s small footprint also enables it to be installed on less costly edge compute platforms used for a variety of solutions including access control, watch-list based surveillance, business intelligence and demographic analysis. Age, gender, and sentiment analysis can provide real-time metrics to organizations without storing any personal identifiable information. The solution can easily be deployed as part of a multi-factor authentication solution as well as facilitate online payment processing and similar use cases.

“We are happy to have this new reseller agreement with RealNetworks,” said Hisakazu Tsuboya, SVP NTT Docomo. “It will provide new options for our customers by offering accurate, high-speed AI facial recognition capabilities in concert with our existing products to solve complex challenges for access control and surveillance while providing actionable business intelligence.”

SAFR’s computer vision code is among the smallest and most efficient offerings in the facial recognition marketplace making it easy to deploy in edge devices. SAFR’s latest version (v 3.5) supports liveness detection to prevent fraudulent access via photos and videos that might allow access on less secure systems. SAFR was chosen by NTT Docomo for its high accuracy and ability to efficiently manage access and security for Japan’s large national workforce.

“SAFR is very pleased to announce this reseller agreement with the largest mobile service company in Japan - NTT Docomo,” said Noriaki Takamura, VP, APAC, SAFR. “This agreement will accelerate the security and access control digital transformation for enterprise customers utilizing Docomo’s high-speed, low-latency 5G network with a low-bias, proven, AI computer vision platform.”

About SAFR

SAFR from RealNetworks (https://safr.com) is a high-performance computer vision platform. With fast, accurate, low-bias face recognition and additional face- and person-based AI features, SAFR leverages the power of AI to enhance security and convenience for customers around the globe. Specializing in touchless secure access, real-time video surveillance, and digital identity authentication, SAFR is optimized to run on cameras or edge devices and can be deployed on premises, in the cloud, or with leading video management systems. SAFR is headquartered in Seattle, WA, USA with offices around the world.

© 2021 RealNetworks and SAFR are registered trademark of RealNetworks, Inc. All other trademarks, names of actual companies and products mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Attachment

ti?nf=ODMxMTM3NSM0MzY0Nzk1IzIxOTM4MzI=
SAFR.png
Doug Hansel
SAFR
603-537-9248
[email protected]
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment