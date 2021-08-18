CurrencyWorks Sells its sBetOne Interest to Strategic Purchaser and Enters into Service Contract

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

CurrencyWorks Sells its sBetOne Interest to Strategic Purchaser and Enters into Service Contract

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

Los Angeles CA, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and CWRK), a full-service blockchain platform provider is pleased to announce that it has sold its interest in SBetOne, Inc. (“sBetOne”) to VON Republic Inc. (“VON Republic”), an eSport reward and peer to peer betting platform.

VON Republic (Victory Or Nothing) is an eSport reward and peer-to-peer gaming platform that will be leveraging the assets of sBetOne and know-how from CurrencyWorks to further build out its rewards and gaming capabilities with the use of blockchain technologies.

  • sBetOne entered into a business combination agreement with VON Acquisition Inc. (“Von Acquisition”) and merged with VON Acquisition on August 12, 2021
  • CurrencyWorks exchanged its 5,902,174 common shares in sBetOne for 5,902,174 common shares in VON Acquisition at a deemed value of CAD$0.10 per share for a total deemed valuation of CAD$590,217 (using a $0.80 exchange rate) US$472,173
  • Separately all convertible debt plus interest in sBetOne’s books of approximately $824,000 as of June 30, 2021, have also been converted into shares in VON Acquisition at a deemed value of CAD$0.07 per share (30% discount as per the terms of the convertible debt)
  • As a result of this merger, CurrencyWorks has no debt remaining on its consolidated financial statements that related to the convertible debt associated with sBetOne and has ended up with approximately 8% ownership in VON Acquisition for its 5,902,174 shares in VON Acquisition at a deemed value of US$472,173.
  • CurrencyWorks will provide licensing, technical, and ongoing support services to VON Acquisition for a base price of $16,500/month.

“This is a validation of a part of the CurrencyWorks platform to develop blockchain-based technologies and sell them and ongoing licensing and service fees,” said Cameron Chell Executive Chairman of CurrencyWorks.

CurrencyWorks also announced that it has entered into an agreement with GRA Enterprises LLC (the “Consultant”) pursuant to which the Consultant has agreed to provide certain promotion, corporate branding, marketing, online corporate communications, and investor relations services to the Company for a term of six months (the “Term”) commencing on August 15, 2021, for total cash consideration of $30,000 which is to be paid at the beginning of the Term. The Consultant’s contact information is as follows: GRA Enterprises LLC, 55 Dorothea Terrace, Belleville, NJ 07109. Contact Person: Gerard Adams, Email: [email protected], telephone: 973-277-7674.

The services to be provided by the Consultant may include distribution of the Company's news releases, summaries of the Company's activities and business updates, technical analysis, videos, presentations and analyst research reports, and may be provided through the Consultant's website and other external portals, disseminated through distribution lists, and through other platforms and media.

About VON Republic

VON Republic, through its principal subsidiary VON Bismark Limited, is developing and owns and operates a proprietary online social gaming platform called VON Republic​​. VON Republic is an eSports reward and peer-to-peer betting platform. The VON Republic is a unique concept that offers gamers, known as Von Citizens, the ability to earn coins, known as VON Coins, based on the completion of in-game achievements. VON Republic is able to algorithmically weight the accomplishment level of each earned achievement and apply a VON Coin value to what each VON Citizen earns. VON Citizens can then use their hard-earned VON Coins to bid on daily auctions, competing in real-time with other gamers and their Von Coin hoards on mobile, desktop, or Xbox.

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and CWRK) is a publicly-traded company that builds and operates a full-service blockchain platform.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io. For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

Media Contact
Arian Hopkins
[email protected]

Company Contact
Bruce Elliott, President
Phone: 424-570-9446
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODMxMTM4OSM0MzY0Nzg2IzUwMDA0ODIyOA==
CurrencyWorks-Inc.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment