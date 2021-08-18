Flu Shots Now Available at CVS Pharmacy® and MinuteClinic®

Logo
Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

Nearly three quarters of Americans say they plan to get a flu shot this year, with 45 percent planning on getting their vaccine at a retail pharmacy

PR Newswire

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Aug. 18, 2021

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) is reminding Americans that as the country continues to deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic it is more important than ever to stay current with vaccinations and other routine health care needs. By getting a flu shot this fall and taking other proactive measures to improve general health and immunity, individuals and families can protect themselves against seasonal flu and help safeguard the overall health of the community.

CVS_Health_Logo.jpg

According to a survey commissioned by CVS Health1 and conducted among a general population of U.S. consumers, consumers' intention to get vaccinated against seasonal flu increased five percentage points from June 2020 to June 2021, with 71 percent of those surveyed saying they definitely or likely will get a flu shot this season. In addition, 45 percent of consumers surveyed said they planned to get a flu shot at a retail pharmacy, the most preferred destination cited, followed by a doctor's office (27%).

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that individuals make plans to get vaccinated early in the fall, before flu season begins, and ideally no later than the end of October.

"CVS Health has administered approximately 30 million COVID-19 vaccinations to date, in addition to more than 20 million flu and other vaccinations over the past twelve months," said Neela Montgomery, Executive Vice President, CVS Health and President, CVS Pharmacy. "We have built a simple vaccination experience where customers appreciate the convenience and safety."

Flu shots are now available at all CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic locations across the country. Both CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic, the retail health clinic of CVS Health inside select CVS Pharmacy and Target stores, offer convenient options for people of all ages to get their flu shot, seven days a week with expanded evening and weekend hours.

"Getting your flu shot is a great way to be proactive about your health and the health of your community," said Angela Patterson, DNP, FNP-BC, NEA-BC, FAANP, Chief Nurse Practitioner Officer, MinuteClinic and Vice President, CVS Health. "It's an easy way to protect yourself and those around you who may be more vulnerable to serious complications from the flu, such as infants and young children, older adults, and people with certain chronic health conditions."

Patients can quickly and easily make vaccination appointments at CVS Pharmacy by visiting CVS.com, through the CVS app, or by texting FLU to 287898. Patients may also schedule an immunization appointment with a MinuteClinic provider at MinuteClinic.com. In addition, walk-in appointments are welcome at both CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic throughout flu season.

Businesses, senior living facilities, schools, municipalities, and other groups may also schedule an on-site flu vaccination clinic staffed by qualified CVS Pharmacy vaccinators to help make vaccines convenient and accessible to employees, staff, residents, and students. On-site flu vaccine clinics are available in all states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico. For more information or to schedule a vaccination clinic please visit https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/flu/clinics.

For a limited time while supplies last in participating states, customers will receive a $5 off $20 shopping pass with any vaccine visit at CVS Pharmacy or MinuteClinic, valid through 12/31.*2 Patients who receive any vaccine at CVS Pharmacy or MinuteClinic locations inside select Target stores will receive a $5 off $20 Target coupon from September through the end of the year.

Video and photo assets from MinuteClinic and CVS Pharmacy are available in the CVS Health Media Gallery.

About CVS Health
CVS Health is the leading health solutions company, delivering care in ways no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and our nearly 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications, or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health care – by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Learn more at www.cvshealth.com.

Media contact
Matt Blanchette
401-524-6185
[email protected]

Mary Gattuso
401-290-8078
[email protected]

1 "Flu Intention" Survey, commissioned by CVS Health in June 2021

2 *Offer available 8/18/21–12/31/21, while supplies last. Offer applies to all single-dose vaccinations, or upon series completion for vaccines which require multiple doses. Limit one pass per visit if receiving multiple vaccinations. You will receive a merchandise coupon valid for 1-time use at CVS Pharmacy® or Longs Drugs® locations. Terms and conditions apply. See coupon for details. $5 savings applied to total qualifying minimum purchase of $20 (after other coupons and discounts are applied). Coupon cannot be issued or redeemed at CVS Pharmacy® or Longs Drugs® locations in Target stores, or in any location in AR, NJ and NY. Offer not valid at MinuteClinic® locations in MA, NJ, NY, PA and RI. Limit 1 per customer.

favicon.png?sn=NE78590&sd=2021-08-18 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flu-shots-now-available-at-cvs-pharmacy-and-minuteclinic-301357434.html

SOURCE CVS Health

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE78590&Transmission_Id=202108180800PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE78590&DateId=20210818
