Leading The Wireless Category With Luxury And Comfort

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

Soma® Intimates Introduces Enbliss Luxe - Two New Styles to The Highly Rated Enbliss Wireless Collection

PR Newswire

FORT MYERS, Fla., Aug. 18, 2021

FORT MYERS, Fla., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chico's FAS' (NYSE: CHS) intimates brand, Soma® is thrilled to announce the debut of the Enbliss Luxe collection, the latest iteration of its wildly popular Enbliss Wireless styles. Enbliss Luxe introduces two new distinct styles: the Wireless J-Hook and the Adjustable Bralette to provide the Soma woman with versatile and innovative options to suit her ever-changing needs.

SO_11_ENBLX_Br_ltt_Thng_0821_0147_150_JPEG.jpg

The Enbliss Luxe collection features key design updates that elevate the highly rated t-shirt friendly bra with a slick and sexy appearance and functionality in mind.

The Enbliss Luxe Wireless J-Hook

Merging the comfort of a wireless bra with undeniable shape and support, the Enbliss Luxe Wireless J-Hook is a smooth and silky version of the beloved Enbliss Wireless. The J-Hook design allows for seamless strap adjustability to be worn unhooked in a traditional style or hooked for no-show wear with crisscross racerback styles. The lace trim on the straps adds a flirtatious touch the sensual fabric design and is made with recyclable, sustainable materials.

The Enbliss Luxe Wireless J-Hook comes in 26 sizes (32A-36A-DD, 38-40B-DD, 42C-DD), and is available in classic Hush, Black, Blurred Heather Quartz and Ivory colorways, as well as fashion-forward Pinot Noir and Cedarwood hues. The Enbliss Luxe Wireless J-Hook retails for $54-$56 and is available for purchase on Soma.com.

The Enbliss Luxe Adjustable Bralette

Reimagining the popular Enbliss Bralette with lustrous fabrics and versatility, the Enbliss Luxe Adjustable Bralette features a padded hook-and-eye closure to create a perfectly personalized fit. Swan Hook straps allow for further customization and wardrobe flexibility, while the no-roll bottom band provides added support for all-day confidence and wear.

The Enbliss Luxe Adjustable Bralette comes in S-XXL, and is available in soft shades of Black, Hush, Pale Sand, Ivory, Blurred Heather Quartz as well as Pinot Noir, Cedarwood, Evening Sky and Butternut colorways. The Enbliss Luxe Adjustable Bralette retails for $46 - $48 and is available for purchase on Soma.com

"Over the last 12 months, Soma has been outpacing the intimates industry in wireless bra growth with innovative, new-to-market designs - such as the Vanishing 360 Wireless - and highly rated styles such as the Enbliss Wireless," says Vanessa Dusold, SVP of Soma. "Growing at a faster pace than top structured wireless National Brand styles, the original Enbliss Wireless boasts a 92% customer recommendation rate with over 11,000 5-star reviews. We are excited to offer our customer this update through Enbliss Luxe. With an ongoing goal to become more inclusive within the Wireless category, we will continue to make this product more readily available through new sizes, shades and innovation in the future."

Both the Enbliss Luxe J-Hook Wireless and the Enbliss Luxe Adjustable Bralette are launching this month and available for purchase exclusively on Soma.com.

For more information, please visit Soma.com.

ABOUT SOMA

Founded in 2004, Soma has been focused on what women want and need from day one. Soma's all-women led design team has crafted bras and panties, pajamas and loungewear to make women feel both beautiful and confident. Now, there are over 250 boutiques and outlets nationwide, a monthly catalogue and 24/7 shopping at soma.com. @somaintimates #somaintimates

Media Contact:
Kirby Smith
Associate Manager, Public Relations
Chico's FAS, Inc.
(239) 218-1836
[email protected]

SO_05_ENBLX_Wrlss_J_hk_ENB_Thng_0921_0069_150_JPEG.jpg

SOMA_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=FL78660&sd=2021-08-18 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-the-wireless-category-with-luxury-and-comfort-301357640.html

SOURCE Chico's FAS, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL78660&Transmission_Id=202108180815PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL78660&DateId=20210818
