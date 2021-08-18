USANA Releases 2020 Sustainability Report

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

USANA Releases 2020 Sustainability Report

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 18, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA is proud to release its first annual sustainability report, which provides a high-level view of how the company prioritizes and manages its corporate sustainability efforts, including environmental, social, and governance (ESG) priorities and other issues important to its business and stakeholders. The report describes USANA's progress for the 2020 fiscal year and reflects sustainability issues that have been deemed important through a comprehensive materiality assessment that was completed by the company.

USANA_Logo.jpg

To view the full 2020 sustainability report, please click here.

"Our vision to create the healthiest family on earth is one we are fully invested in, and I think this detailed report is a great example of that investment," said Kevin Guest, USANA's chairman of the board and CEO. "USANA's core values—health, excellence, integrity, and community—influence every decision we make and are the values that drive our sustainability program. I would like to thank our stakeholders for their ongoing support of the company, and our Board of Directors and the entire USANA family for their dedication and commitment to helping us execute and achieve our vision."

In 2020, USANA began a formal materiality assessment to gather insight on its ESG performance, priorities, areas where USANA could make the greatest impact, and how the company could enhance its sustainability disclosure and reporting. The assessment identified several high-priority sustainability efforts for the company, including: product quality and safety; responsible sourcing; diversity, equity, and inclusion; talent development and management; employee health, safety, and wellbeing; sustainable packaging; waste management; and greenhouse gas management.

USANA's 2020 report also contained several important statistics about the company's recent achievements in ESG. Some notable stats include:

  • USANA reused and recycled more than 50% of waste in its operations, with 202.7 tons of cardboard, plastic, and paper recycled
  • USANA saves an average of 2.67M gallons of water per year through several water-saving initiatives
  • USANA is transitioning to 25% Post Consumer Recycled materials for its bottles in specific markets, along with shifting to smaller bottles to reduce plastic usage
  • 90% of USANA employees believe their supervisor, or someone at work, cares about them as a person
  • $2M+ provided in reimbursement to employees through USANA's Tuition Reimbursement Program
  • While most companies struggled with employee retention during the COVID pandemic, USANA only had a total turnover rate of 10.6% in 2020–a number that is considered ideal in even the best of times
  • 100% of USANA employees are trained on its Code of Ethics and cybersecurity policies

"Our 2020 sustainability report is a great resource for the USANA family—I highly recommend everyone read through it to see where the company currently stands with its ESG efforts and the important initiatives that are to come in the future," said Paul Jones, USANA chief people officer. "USANA has spent the last three decades investing in our people and the planet, but we know we have more work to do. This is a journey USANA is fully committed to."

About USANA
USANA (

NYSE:USNA, Financial) prides itself on providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative skincare line, USANA has proven for nearly 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupUSANA.com.

Media Contact: Amy Haran
Executive Vice President of Communications
(801) 954-7641
[email protected]


favicon.png?sn=LA78557&sd=2021-08-18 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usana-releases-2020-sustainability-report-301357643.html

SOURCE USANA

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA78557&Transmission_Id=202108180822PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA78557&DateId=20210818
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment