TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Receives Insurance Customer Experience Award

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEIJING, Aug. 18, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: TIRX) (the "Company"), a China-based insurance broker received the Insurance Customer Experience Award (the "Award") in the 4th China Insurance Analytics and AI Innovation Summit 2021 held in Shanghai, China on August 17-18th, 2021 (the "Event"). The Event was endorsed by the International Insurance Society, an organization that aims to provide a platform for both private and public stakeholders to promote resilience, drive innovation, and stimulate the development of markets.

image_1.jpg

The Event was designed to explore the future of insurance and how data and AI-driven business models create innovation across the insurance industry. It attracted more than 300 participants from China, including over 200 executives from insurance companies, who are business leaders in strategy/innovation, actuary & pricing, marketing, information technology, digital transformation, underwriting, claims & anti-fraud, customer services, risk management, data center, AI, e-commerce, etc. A number of prestigious insurance companies in China, such as China Life Insurance Company, Ping An Life Insurance Company of China, Ltd., and China Pacific Insurance Company, participated and received awards in the Event. For more information about the Event, please visit its official website at http://www.szwgroup.com/insurance-analytics-and-ai-innovation-china/.

Mr. Zhe Wang, Chairman of the board of the directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are honored to have received the award and proud of all the work our team has done over the years. This award recognizes our excellent customer services. As we continue to innovate and grow, we look forward to further improving customer satisfactions and expanding our market coverage to create long term value to our shareholders."

About TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd

TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd, headquartered in Beijing, China, is an insurance broker operating in China. It distributes a wide range of insurance products, which are categorized into two major groups: (1) property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance; and (2) life insurance, such as individual and group life insurances. Additionally, the Company also provides risk management services to institutional customers. For more information, visit the company's website at http://ir.tianrx.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review risk factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

For investor and media enquiries, please contact:

TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd
Investor Relations Department
Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC
Tina Xiao
Phone: +1 917-609-0333
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN79041&sd=2021-08-18 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tian-ruixiang-holdings-ltd-receives-insurance-customer-experience-award-301357697.html

SOURCE TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN79041&Transmission_Id=202108180830PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN79041&DateId=20210818
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

