Anixa Biosciences Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Ovarian Cancer Vaccine Technology

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer and infectious diseases, announced today that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued the first U.S. patent for its novel ovarian cancer vaccine technology. This technology was invented and developed at Cleveland Clinic and Anixa is the worldwide licensee. A European patent covering this technology was issued earlier this year.

The patent is titled, "Ovarian Cancer Vaccines," and the inventors are Drs. Vincent K. Tuohy, Suparna Mazumder, and Justin M. Johnson, all of Cleveland Clinic.

"The ovarian cancer vaccine targets a protein (the Extracellular Domain of the Anti-Mullerian Hormone Receptor 2, AMHR2-ED) that is normally expressed only in the ovaries of pre-menopausal women. After menopause, the target protein is no longer expressed in normal tissues and is only found again in ovarian cancer cells. Our vaccine targets the AMHR2-ED protein and trains the immune system to destroy ovarian cancer cells as they arise," said Dr. Tuohy of the Department of Inflammation and Immunity at Cleveland Clinic's Lerner Research Institute. "We are looking forward to working together to further develop this technology."

Dr. Amit Kumar, President and CEO of Anixa Biosciences, said, "We are pleased that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued this patent. This technology is now patented in Europe and the U.S., and we continue to prosecute the intellectual property in other jurisdictions." Dr. Kumar continued, "This ovarian cancer vaccine has the potential to prevent one of the deadliest malignancies in women. Ovarian cancer is often diagnosed after it has reached stage 3 or 4, when it is difficult to effectively treat. Outcomes for ovarian cancer patients are poor, so if this vaccine is able to eliminate the onset of ovarian cancer, the impact for women and for our healthcare system would be significant. We are also pleased that the National Cancer Institute's PREVENT program will collaborate and financially support the development of this vaccine."

Anixa is a publicly-traded biotechnology company developing a number of programs addressing cancer and infectious disease. Anixa's therapeutics portfolio includes a cancer immunotherapy program which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell (CER-T) technology, and a Covid-19 therapeutics program focused on inhibiting certain viral protein function. The company's vaccine portfolio includes a vaccine to prevent breast cancer, and specifically triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), the most deadly form of the disease, and a vaccine to prevent ovarian cancer. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against specific proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. Anixa continually examines emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. Additional information is available at www.anixa.com.

