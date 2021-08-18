Logo
Atlas Publishes 2020 Sustainability Report

PRNewswire
Aug 18, 2021
LONDON, Aug. 18, 2021

LONDON, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") (NYSE: ATCO) today announced the publication of its 2020 Sustainability Report, which will be published on an annual basis hereafter.

Bing Chen, President & CEO of Atlas, commented "As a market leader and provider of critical global infrastructure, the fundamentals of ESG have always been embedded within our corporate culture and naturally integrated in what we do on a daily and strategic basis. Atlas is known for building long term businesses guided by strong sustainability principles, and we recognize that all aspects of ESG are essential to our continued differentiation in the market. Our businesses could not have achieved what we have to date without our team truly embracing ESG principles, and we are proud to issue this first Sustainability Report."

About Atlas

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in-class owner and operator with a focus on deploying capital to create sustainable shareholder value. Atlas brings together an experienced asset management team with deep operational and capital allocation experience. We target long-term, risk adjusted returns across high-quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. Our two portfolio companies, Seaspan Corporation and APR Energy are unique, industry-leading operating platforms in the global maritime and energy spaces, respectively. For more information visit atlascorporation.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events. Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "forecasts", "will", "may", "potential", "should", and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations only as of the date of this release. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements. Although these statements are based upon assumptions that we believe to be reasonable based upon available information, they are subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors detailed from time to time in our periodic reports and filings with the SEC, including Atlas's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on March 19, 2021. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in our views or expectations, or otherwise. We make no prediction or statement about the performance of any of our securities

