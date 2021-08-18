OpenText Adds Cyber Resilience in the Netherlands Data Center

PR Newswire

The data center location now supports Carbonite® Server, boosting flexibility and choice for partners and customers in Europe

WATERLOO, ON, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announced the expansion of its data center in the Netherlands to support Carbonite® Server. The expanded regional support empowers OpenText's small and medium-sized business (SMB) customers and partners with greater flexibility and more options to store their data in compliance with UK and EU regulations.

"The regulatory landscape continues to evolve at a rapid pace," said Prentiss Donohue, EVP SMB/C Sales at OpenText. "OpenText is committed to expanding data center support in additional regions to help our customers address complex data sovereignty issues by uniformly ensuring compliance with government regulations."

This expansion demonstrates OpenText's commitment to grow its European presence, and provide support to small-and-medium-sized businesses and the partners who serve them.

"As a long-standing partner, we are excited about the availability of a data center outside the UK, as this will provide our customers with additional options and make it even easier for them to comply with GDPR regulations," said Andreas Schröder, Team Lead Backup & Continuity at EBERTLANG. "We believe this move is another important building block to further establish the portfolio of MailStore, Carbonite and Webroot as the leading data security and email archiving solutions in the DACH region."

Carbonite Server is an all-in-one backup and recovery solution for physical, virtual and legacy systems with optional cloud failover. Recognized for its flexibility, Carbonite Server offers various deployment options and the ability to restore current or historical data from the cloud or a local appliance.

