ChannelAdvisor CEO, David Spitz Named C-Suite Award Winner

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

Spitz among top executives selected for their outstanding leadership and contributions to the Triangle community

PR Newswire

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 18, 2021

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions, is pleased to announce that the Triangle Business Journal has named David Spitz, CEO at ChannelAdvisor, a recipient of a 2021 CEO of the Year Award. This year, the annual recognition honors 21 outstanding executives who have demonstrated exemplary leadership and service while having a positive impact on the Triangle community. Spitz will join this year's awardees at a special awards dinner on Sunday, August 22 at The Umstead Hotel and Spa in Cary.

channel_advisor_Logo.jpg

Spitz joined ChannelAdvisor in 2006 and was named CEO in 2015. Today's announcement marks Spitz's third individual recognition by the Triangle Business Journal, including his 2010 CFO of the Year Award and the Top 40 under 40 Award in 2008.

"This award is more a reflection of ChannelAdvisor's outstanding employees worldwide and what we have done together over the last few years and particularly the last 18 months, when we have collectively navigated the most unusual business environment of our lifetimes," said David Spitz. "This award is all of ours to share."

In addition to leading the company's strategic direction, Spitz influenced the adoption of a new flexible work policy and personally championed numerous diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives with the goal of creating long-term, impactful change within ChannelAdvisor, the tech industry, and beyond.

David is most proud that employee engagement at ChannelAdvisor reached its highest-ever level in 2020 despite extraordinary challenges, resulting in ChannelAdvisor receiving Triangle Business Journal's Best Places to Work Award for the seventh time.

Spitz received a Bachelor of Computer Science from the University of California, San Diego. He has served as a chairman of the board for the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics Foundation where he implemented an Introduction to Entrepreneurship course designed for high school students. Additionally, he has chaired the North Carolina Council for Entrepreneurial Development.

"David is a well-respected expert in our industry and we are proud to see his leadership and impact recognized in this way," said Beth Segovia, COO, ChannelAdvisor. "David's expertise, insatiable curiosity, and commitment to tracking new developments and encouraging our team to innovate and think strategically, have been the driving force behind our success. As a relentless customer advocate, he builds long-term, meaningful relationships with our clients, ensuring our company evolves and adds value to their growing e-commerce businesses. I know I speak for our entire team in congratulating David on earning this distinction."

For more details about ChannelAdvisor, visit ChannelAdvisor's blog, follow ChannelAdvisor on Twitter @ChannelAdvisor, like ChannelAdvisor on Facebook and connect with ChannelAdvisor on LinkedIn.

About ChannelAdvisor
ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading multichannel commerce platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For over two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers across the entire buying cycle, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their e-commerce operations on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com.

ChannelAdvisor Media Contact:
Tamara Gibbs
[email protected]
919-249-9798

SOURCE ChannelAdvisor Corporation

