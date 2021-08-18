Ruth's Chris Steak House to Open as Signature Steakhouse at Soaring Eagle Resort and Casino in Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Ruth%26rsquo%3Bs+Chris+Steak+House is bringing its timeless American steak house food and signature “sizzle” to Soaring+Eagle+Resort+and+Casino in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. The restaurant will become the signature steakhouse for the Resort, and the brand’s fourth location in Michigan.

“At Ruth’s Chris, we are dedicated to providing a comfortable, inviting and memorable experience to all of our guests,” said Cheryl Henry, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. “We look forward to serving those enjoying a visit to the Soaring Eagle Resort and Casino.”

Mike Bean, CEO of the Saginaw Chippewa Gaming Enterprises, said: “We are pleased to partner with Ruth’s Chris to bring this outstanding brand to Soaring Eagle. We look forward to offering the great Ruth’s Chris experience to our valued guests.”

“We are looking forward to welcoming Ruth’s Chris to our Soaring Eagle property. Thank you to the Soaring Eagle and Ruth’s Chris teams for making this vision a reality,” said Tim Davis, Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Chief.

Ruth’s Chris specializes in custom-aged USDA Prime steaks expertly prepared and served on 500-degree sizzling hot plates. Made-from-scratch sides are prepared from Ruth’s original recipes and are perfectly portioned to share. Guests can also choose from a variety of seafood options, soups, salads and decadent desserts all sourced from the freshest ingredients available.

In addition to its indulgent menu, Ruth’s Chris offers an award-winning spirits program with a wine list that features over 200 labels, premium wines by the glass and hand-crafted cocktails.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 140 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – “sizzling.”

For information about our restaurants or to purchase gift cards, please visit www.RuthsChris.com. For more information about Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., please visit www.rhgi.com.

About Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort:

Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan is owned and operated by the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe. The resort offers 516 newly renovated luxurious guest rooms, full service spa & salon, a large indoor pool adorned with a half million Italian glass tiles, along with an all-season outdoor Jacuzzi. The resort caters to numerous corporate event planners with 70,000 sq. ft multi-purpose convention and meeting space. The vast casino floor has more than 3,000 slot machines, just over 70 table games, newly designed poker room, and a high stakes gaming & VIP lounge. Soaring Eagle presents over 45 superstar performances each year in their state of the art indoor entertainment hall and impressive 13,000 seat outdoor amphitheater. Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort currently features five dining options, such as Siniikaung Steak & Chop house, Legends Diner, ASCEND Sports Bar & Lounge, Central Deli & Slice Pizza, and Little Eagle Café. Soaring Eagle is also well known for their family oriented environment allowing young guests an opportunity to enjoy a visit in the Cyber Quest arcade or Kids Quest, which provides a supervised entertainment experience for children six weeks to 12 years old.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws that reflect Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc.’s expectations or beliefs concerning the completion and success of the above referenced transaction that involve risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements including but not limited to obtaining required regulatory approvals, completing construction of the restaurant facility and profitable operation of the restaurant. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005051/en/