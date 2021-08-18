Logo
Small Businesses Embrace EV Charging as Blink Deploys IQ 200 Chargers in Massachusetts as Part of MassEVIP Workplace and Fleet Charging Program

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

The workplace chargers were also deployed with the Eversource Make-Ready Program incentive funds

Miami Beach, FL, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. ( BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced the deployment of five fast IQ 200 Level 2 AC EV charging stations at the Holiday Manufacturing Inc. facility in Framingham, Massachusetts.

The purchase and installation of the host owned Blink IQ 200 chargers were made possible by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection and Eversource (New England’s largest energy provider), which provided funding to support this deployment via the MassEVIP Workplace and Fleet Charging program, as well as the Eversource Make-Ready program.

“As we continue to grow our northeast market share, we are pleased that small businesses like Holiday Manufacturing understand that the future of transportation is all electric and have the foresight to deploy our IQ 200 EV charging stations, knowing they won’t fall victim to the planned obsolescence of other Level 2 chargers,” remarked Blink’s President Brendan Jones. “This agreement is a testament to the forward thinking of Holiday Manufacturing and its desire to lead by example by providing its employees and the general public with accessible EV charging. As one of only three EV charging station locations in Framingham, we applaud Holiday Manufacturing for its role in expanding EV charging in the region.

Holiday Manufacturing is a family-owned bow and ribbon wholesaler headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. It manufactures hand-made bows and ribbons for a variety of occasions and sells them online directly to customers. Like Blink, Holiday Manufacturing is a flexible and nimble company which can accommodate both stock and custom orders.

Erik Simon, President of Holiday Manufacturing, commented on the deployment as follows: “We are pleased to offer the public and our staff access to EV charging with Blink’s IQ 200 chargers. We are committed to reducing our impact on the environment and deploying these state-of-the-art EV chargers at our facility is a significant step towards accomplishing that goal.”

For the installation of the charging stations, Holiday Manufacturing upgraded its electrical infrastructure to 100amp circuits for each charger, allowing it to provide up to 65 miles of range per 1 hour of charge, the fastest Level 2 charging on the market.

###

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING

Blink Charging Co. ( BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 30,000 charging ports across 13 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, along with terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Blink Media Contact
[email protected]

Blink Investor Relations Contact
[email protected]

