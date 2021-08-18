Marchex AI-Fueled Products Win Two Industry Awards

Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX), the award-winning AI-powered conversation intelligence company that helps businesses turn strategic insights into the actions that drive their most valued sales outcomes, today announced that its artificial intelligence-fueled products have been recognized with two new industry awards, building on numerous others the company has won during the past year.

On August 12, Marchex Marketing Edge was selected as the winner of the “Best Marketing Attribution Solution” award in the fourth annual MarTech+Breakthrough+Awards. The program is conducted by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today. This year’s MarTech Breakthrough Awards program attracted more than 2,850 nominations from 17 different countries throughout the world.

Marchex Marketing Edge is a powerful and easy-to-use conversational analytics solution that enables marketers to demonstrably improve their digital marketing performance through data-driven decisions. It leverages AI to reveal which marketing campaigns and channels result in incoming call, text and form-fill conversions from consumers, enabling a business to maximize its return on ad spend (ROAS). The solution also seamlessly integrates with Marchex Sales Edge Rescue to provide real-time lost opportunity alerts, so a sales team can act quickly to rescue and close deals before the prospect calls a competitor.

“With all of the data available, ad tracking is incredibly complex and can become completely overwhelming and confusing,” said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “Marketing teams need a powerfully simple solution that is easy to navigate with reporting that is straight to the point, consisting of only the results they want. From its ease of use to its ability to help teams reach new advertising channels, the solution is a significant step forward for marketers to understand their audience and make sound, real-time decisions to increase revenue. The clear choice for ‘Best Marketing Attribution Solution’ belongs to Marchex Marketing Edge and we extend our sincere congratulations to the entire Marchex team.”

Meanwhile, in late July, the Business Intelligence Group honored Marchex Engage for Automotive, a sales engagement solution for automotive dealers, with a Product of the Year award in the 2021 Sales+and+Marketing+Technology+Awards program, also known as The Sammys. The Sammys honor organizations and products helping to solve the challenges organizations have connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers.

Marchex’s recently launched Engage for Automotive is a conversation intelligence solution that empowers sales teams to improve sales outcomes while delivering a better buying experience. It unlocks the content of consumer-to-dealership conversations and enables dealers to increase sales efficiency, take the right actions to make the most of every opportunity, and sell more.

“We are proud to reward and recognize Marchex for their innovation and dedication to helping both the organization using their technology and the ultimate consumer,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that their efforts will improve how we all connect with the brands we love for years to come.”

Concurrent with today’s product awards, Marchex also announced the promotion of Ryan Polley, most recently Marchex Chief Product and Strategy Officer, to the position of Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

“These awards reflect Marchex’s continued organizational momentum in deploying our conversation intelligence technology and data in innovative and practical ways that can both lead to better sales outcomes for our clients and improve the overall experience of their customers,” said Ryan Polley, Marchex Chief Operating Officer. “While we are gratified to have the clear benefits of Marchex’s technology being recognized by others, we are more focused than ever on bringing additional AI-driven products to market that can help businesses sell more.”

