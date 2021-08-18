Marchex AI-Fueled Products Win Two Industry Awards

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Marchex AI-Fueled Products Win Two Industry Awards

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX), the award-winning AI-powered conversation intelligence company that helps businesses turn strategic insights into the actions that drive their most valued sales outcomes, today announced that its artificial intelligence-fueled products have been recognized with two new industry awards, building on numerous others the company has won during the past year.

On August 12, Marchex Marketing Edge was selected as the winner of the “Best Marketing Attribution Solution” award in the fourth annual MarTech+Breakthrough+Awards. The program is conducted by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today. This year’s MarTech Breakthrough Awards program attracted more than 2,850 nominations from 17 different countries throughout the world.

Marchex Marketing Edge is a powerful and easy-to-use conversational analytics solution that enables marketers to demonstrably improve their digital marketing performance through data-driven decisions. It leverages AI to reveal which marketing campaigns and channels result in incoming call, text and form-fill conversions from consumers, enabling a business to maximize its return on ad spend (ROAS). The solution also seamlessly integrates with Marchex Sales Edge Rescue to provide real-time lost opportunity alerts, so a sales team can act quickly to rescue and close deals before the prospect calls a competitor.

“With all of the data available, ad tracking is incredibly complex and can become completely overwhelming and confusing,” said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “Marketing teams need a powerfully simple solution that is easy to navigate with reporting that is straight to the point, consisting of only the results they want. From its ease of use to its ability to help teams reach new advertising channels, the solution is a significant step forward for marketers to understand their audience and make sound, real-time decisions to increase revenue. The clear choice for ‘Best Marketing Attribution Solution’ belongs to Marchex Marketing Edge and we extend our sincere congratulations to the entire Marchex team.”

Meanwhile, in late July, the Business Intelligence Group honored Marchex Engage for Automotive, a sales engagement solution for automotive dealers, with a Product of the Year award in the 2021 Sales+and+Marketing+Technology+Awards program, also known as The Sammys. The Sammys honor organizations and products helping to solve the challenges organizations have connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers.

Marchex’s recently launched Engage for Automotive is a conversation intelligence solution that empowers sales teams to improve sales outcomes while delivering a better buying experience. It unlocks the content of consumer-to-dealership conversations and enables dealers to increase sales efficiency, take the right actions to make the most of every opportunity, and sell more.

“We are proud to reward and recognize Marchex for their innovation and dedication to helping both the organization using their technology and the ultimate consumer,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that their efforts will improve how we all connect with the brands we love for years to come.”

Concurrent with today’s product awards, Marchex also announced the promotion of Ryan Polley, most recently Marchex Chief Product and Strategy Officer, to the position of Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

“These awards reflect Marchex’s continued organizational momentum in deploying our conversation intelligence technology and data in innovative and practical ways that can both lead to better sales outcomes for our clients and improve the overall experience of their customers,” said Ryan Polley, Marchex Chief Operating Officer. “While we are gratified to have the clear benefits of Marchex’s technology being recognized by others, we are more focused than ever on bringing additional AI-driven products to market that can help businesses sell more.”

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech+Breakthrough+Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business+Intelligence+Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry+award+programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Marchex

Marchex%26rsquo%3Bs award-winning conversation intelligence platform, featuring AI-powered sales engagement and marketing solutions, helps businesses turn strategic insights into the actions that drive their most valued sales outcomes. Our multichannel voice and text capabilities enable sales and marketing teams to deliver the buying experiences that today’s customers expect. Marchex is the trusted conversation intelligence partner for market-leading companies in critical industries, including many of the world’s most innovative and successful brands.

Please visit www.marchex.com, www.marchex.com%2Fblog or %40marchex on Twitter (Twitter.com%2FMarchex), where Marchex discloses material information from time to time about the company and its business.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210818005185r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005185/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment